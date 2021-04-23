Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|6
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|1
|10
|1
|1
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Oakland
|020
|010
|000_3
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000_1
|10
|0
E_Laureano (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Mullins (7). HR_Laureano (2), off López. RBIs_Brown (6), Piscotty (5), Laureano (7), Severino (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Baltimore 5 (Stewart, Severino, Urías). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Brown, Hays.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|93
|3.86
|Petit, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.46
|Wendelken, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.79
|Diekman, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.89
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 1-3
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|81
|8.15
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.38
|Sulser
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|14.40
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-0. WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:53. A_7,574 (45,971).
