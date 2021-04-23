Trending:
Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:15 pm
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 2 6
Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .328
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .233
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .171
Brown lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .250
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .149
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 1 10 1 1 10
Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .328
Hays lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .211
Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .254
Stewart rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .174
Severino c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .255
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Oakland 020 010 000_3 7 1
Baltimore 000 001 000_1 10 0

E_Laureano (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Mullins (7). HR_Laureano (2), off López. RBIs_Brown (6), Piscotty (5), Laureano (7), Severino (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Baltimore 5 (Stewart, Severino, Urías). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Brown, Hays.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 2-2 5 1-3 8 1 1 1 6 93 3.86
Petit, H, 2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.46
Wendelken, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.79
Diekman, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.89
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 1-3 4 5 3 3 2 1 81 8.15
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.38
Sulser 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 0.00
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 14.40

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-0. WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:53. A_7,574 (45,971).

