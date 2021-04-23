Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 2 6 Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .328 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .233 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .171 Brown lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .265 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .250 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .149

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 1 10 1 1 10 Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .328 Hays lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .211 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .254 Stewart rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Severino c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .255 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Urías 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192

Oakland 020 010 000_3 7 1 Baltimore 000 001 000_1 10 0

E_Laureano (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Mullins (7). HR_Laureano (2), off López. RBIs_Brown (6), Piscotty (5), Laureano (7), Severino (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Baltimore 5 (Stewart, Severino, Urías). RISP_Oakland 1 for 4; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Brown, Hays.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 2-2 5 1-3 8 1 1 1 6 93 3.86 Petit, H, 2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.46 Wendelken, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.79 Diekman, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.89

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 1-3 4 5 3 3 2 1 81 8.15 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.38 Sulser 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 0.00 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 14.40

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 3-0. WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:53. A_7,574 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.