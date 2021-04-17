Oakland 3, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Baddoo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.138
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|01x_3
|8
|0
LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Murphy (3), Lowrie (3). HR_Chapman (3), off Holland. RBIs_Moreland (4), Murphy (4), Chapman (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Oakland 3 (Andrus, Olson). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Oakland 2 for 6.
GIDP_Núñez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-3
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|8
|96
|5.52
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|11.57
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 2-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|100
|4.91
|Petit, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.08
|Diekman, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|4.26
|Trivino, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.93
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:31. A_4,538 (46,847).
