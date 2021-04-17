Oakland 3, Detroit 0

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 1 11 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .226 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Baddoo rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .294 Reyes cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 8 3 2 8 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .348 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .275 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Chapman 3b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .189 Moreland dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .233 Murphy c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .138 Brown rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .150 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Detroit 000 000 000_0 4 0 Oakland 000 200 01x_3 8 0

LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Murphy (3), Lowrie (3). HR_Chapman (3), off Holland. RBIs_Moreland (4), Murphy (4), Chapman (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; Oakland 3 (Andrus, Olson). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; Oakland 2 for 6.

GIDP_Núñez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Lowrie, Olson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, L, 0-3 7 7 2 2 2 8 96 5.52 Holland 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 11.57

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, W, 2-1 6 2 0 0 1 7 100 4.91 Petit, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.08 Diekman, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 4.26 Trivino, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.93

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:31. A_4,538 (46,847).

