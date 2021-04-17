Trending:
Oakland 3, Detroit 0

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 12:29 am
< a min read
      
Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 32 3 8 3
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 2 0
Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 2 1 1
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 Moreland dh 4 0 2 1
Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 1
Baddoo rf 3 0 0 0 Brown rf 2 0 0 0
Reyes cf 3 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0
Oakland 000 200 01x 3

DP_Detroit 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Murphy (3), Lowrie (3). HR_Chapman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Ureña L,0-3 7 7 2 2 2 8
Holland 1 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Montas W,2-1 6 2 0 0 1 7
Petit H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Trivino S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:31. A_4,538 (46,847).

