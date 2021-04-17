Oakland 3, Detroit 0

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Baddoo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|01x
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Detroit 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Murphy (3), Lowrie (3). HR_Chapman (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,0-3
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas W,2-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Petit H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Trivino S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:31. A_4,538 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments