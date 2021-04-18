On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 7:14 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 3 5 2
Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 Canha rf 3 1 1 0
Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 1
W.Castro ss 4 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0
Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
H.Castro 1b 4 0 3 2 Murphy c 2 1 1 1
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Garcia dh 2 0 0 0
Baddoo rf 4 0 0 0 Tom pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 Moreland ph 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0
Detroit 000 002 000 2
Oakland 000 100 011 3

E_Candelario (2). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Olson (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Murphy (1). SB_Kemp (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 5
Cisnero 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Soto L,1-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 2
Oakland
Bassitt 6 5 2 2 2 8
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Boyd 2 (Murphy,A.Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

T_2:42. A_6,917 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens