Oakland 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Garcia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tom pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|100
|011
|—
|3
E_Candelario (2). DP_Detroit 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Olson (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Murphy (1). SB_Kemp (2).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Cisnero
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soto L,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Boyd 2 (Murphy,A.Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:42. A_6,917 (46,847).
