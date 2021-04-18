On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 3, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 7:12 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 11
Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .220
Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .295
W.Castro ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235
Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .148
H.Castro 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .286
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Baddoo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 2 2 9
Canha rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .268
Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .234
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .360
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .186
Murphy c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .161
A.Garcia dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160
1-Tom pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .127
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Detroit 000 002 000_2 6 1
Oakland 000 100 011_3 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Tom in the 9th.

1-ran for A.Garcia in the 8th.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

E_Candelario (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Olson (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Murphy (1), off Boyd. RBIs_H.Castro 2 (2), Laureano (5), Murphy (5). SB_Kemp (2). CS_Canha (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Reyes); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Laureano). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Núñez, Goodrum, Baddoo. GIDP_A.Garcia.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 94 2.03
Cisnero 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.00
Soto, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 20 2.45
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 6 5 2 2 2 8 90 4.43
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.68
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.52
Trivino, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.84

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0. HBP_Boyd 2 (Murphy,A.Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:42. A_6,917 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens