Oakland 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.220
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Baddoo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|2
|9
|
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.186
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.161
|A.Garcia dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|1-Tom pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|a-Moreland ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Detroit
|000
|002
|000_2
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|100
|011_3
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-reached on error for Tom in the 9th.
1-ran for A.Garcia in the 8th.
E_Candelario (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Olson (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Murphy (1), off Boyd. RBIs_H.Castro 2 (2), Laureano (5), Murphy (5). SB_Kemp (2). CS_Canha (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Reyes); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Laureano). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Núñez, Goodrum, Baddoo. GIDP_A.Garcia.
DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|94
|2.03
|Cisnero
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.00
|Soto, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.45
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|90
|4.43
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.68
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.52
|Trivino, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.84
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0. HBP_Boyd 2 (Murphy,A.Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:42. A_6,917 (46,847).
