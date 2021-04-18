Oakland 3, Detroit 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 3 11 Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .220 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .295 W.Castro ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Núñez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .148 H.Castro 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .286 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Baddoo rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 5 2 2 9 Canha rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .268 Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .234 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .360 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .186 Murphy c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .161 A.Garcia dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .160 1-Tom pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063 a-Moreland ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .127 Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150

Detroit 000 002 000_2 6 1 Oakland 000 100 011_3 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-reached on error for Tom in the 9th.

1-ran for A.Garcia in the 8th.

E_Candelario (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Oakland 5. 2B_Olson (2). 3B_Laureano (1). HR_Murphy (1), off Boyd. RBIs_H.Castro 2 (2), Laureano (5), Murphy (5). SB_Kemp (2). CS_Canha (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Reyes); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Laureano). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Núñez, Goodrum, Baddoo. GIDP_A.Garcia.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 94 2.03 Cisnero 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.00 Soto, L, 1-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 20 2.45

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 6 5 2 2 2 8 90 4.43 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.68 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.52 Trivino, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.84

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-0. HBP_Boyd 2 (Murphy,A.Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:42. A_6,917 (46,847).

