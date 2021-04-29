Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Margot ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|001
|100
|001
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Phillips (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Moreland (2), Laureano (4), Chapman (2), Meadows (6), Mejía (6), Wendle (8). HR_Chapman (4), Lowe (4). SB_Phillips 2 (3).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diekman W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino S,4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Patiño
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Bassitt 3 (Lowe,Kiermaier,Brosseau). WP_Trivino, McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:04. A_3,737 (25,000).
