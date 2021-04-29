Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 32 2 5 2 Canha lf 4 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 Lowe 2b 3 2 1 1 Lowrie dh 3 1 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 3 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 2 Margot ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 Díaz ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Brown ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 0 1 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Phillips rf 2 0 1 0

Oakland 001 100 001 — 3 Tampa Bay 100 010 000 — 2

E_Phillips (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Moreland (2), Laureano (4), Chapman (2), Meadows (6), Mejía (6), Wendle (8). HR_Chapman (4), Lowe (4). SB_Phillips 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Bassitt 6 4 2 2 1 9 Petit 1 0 0 0 1 1 Diekman W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay McClanahan 4 5 2 2 0 5 Patiño 2 1 0 0 0 2 Kittredge 2 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo L,0-2 1 1 1 1 1 1

HBP_Bassitt 3 (Lowe,Kiermaier,Brosseau). WP_Trivino, McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:04. A_3,737 (25,000).

