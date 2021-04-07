Trending:
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 7:44 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 8 3 7 11
Taylor cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .357
Seager ss 4 0 2 0 1 1 .423
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .346
Smith c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .333
Pollock lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .208
Muncy 1b 1 1 0 0 4 1 .375
Barnes dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
b-Ríos ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Lux 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .333
McKinstry rf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .300
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 5 3 5 11
Canha dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .222
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Laureano cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .333
Moreland 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .143
Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .174
Brown lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333
2-Tom pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .214
1-Kemp pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Andrus ss 3 0 0 1 0 2 .042
Garcia c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Murphy ph-c 0 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Los Angeles 100 001 100 0_3 8 0
Oakland 000 100 101 1_4 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.

1-ran for Piscotty in the 7th. 2-ran for Brown in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 14, Oakland 9. 2B_Taylor (2), Turner (3). HR_Chapman (1), off Bauer. RBIs_Pollock (1), McKinstry (5), Turner (7), Chapman (3), Andrus (1), Moreland (3). SB_Laureano 2 (4). SF_Andrus. S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 10 (Barnes 2, Turner, Smith, McKinstry, Ríos, Taylor); Oakland 3 (Andrus, Canha 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 21; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lux, Smith, Laureano.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 6 2-3 3 2 2 1 10 110 4.15
Knebel, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
González, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.40
Jansen, BS, 1-2 1 1 1 1 2 0 22 2.45
Nelson, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 17 13.50
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 5 1-3 5 2 2 4 6 104 6.10
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 16.88
Romo 1 2 1 1 1 1 12 6.00
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2 9 10.80
Trivino 1 0 0 0 2 1 28 1.59
Petit, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Kolarek 2-1, Trivino 1-0. IBB_off Romo (Muncy). HBP_Bauer 2 (Laureano,Canha), Romo (Taylor). WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:46. A_8,131 (46,847).

