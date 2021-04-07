Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|7
|11
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.423
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.346
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|.375
|Barnes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Ríos ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Lux 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McKinstry rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|3
|5
|11
|
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.174
|Brown lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|2-Tom pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|1-Kemp pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.042
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Murphy ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|100
|0_3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|101
|1_4
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Garcia in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.
1-ran for Piscotty in the 7th. 2-ran for Brown in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 14, Oakland 9. 2B_Taylor (2), Turner (3). HR_Chapman (1), off Bauer. RBIs_Pollock (1), McKinstry (5), Turner (7), Chapman (3), Andrus (1), Moreland (3). SB_Laureano 2 (4). SF_Andrus. S_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 10 (Barnes 2, Turner, Smith, McKinstry, Ríos, Taylor); Oakland 3 (Andrus, Canha 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 21; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lux, Smith, Laureano.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|110
|4.15
|Knebel, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|González, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.40
|Jansen, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|2.45
|Nelson, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|13.50
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|6
|104
|6.10
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|16.88
|Romo
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|6.00
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10.80
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|1.59
|Petit, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-0, Kolarek 2-1, Trivino 1-0. IBB_off Romo (Muncy). HBP_Bauer 2 (Laureano,Canha), Romo (Taylor). WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:46. A_8,131 (46,847).
