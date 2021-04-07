Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|3
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Canha dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brown lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tom pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ríos ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Murphy ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|100
|001
|100
|0
|—
|3
|Oakland
|000
|100
|101
|1
|—
|4
LOB_Los Angeles 14, Oakland 9. 2B_Taylor (2), Turner (3). HR_Chapman (1). SB_Laureano 2 (4). SF_Andrus (1). S_Kemp (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Knebel H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|González H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Nelson L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Petit W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Knebel pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Bauer 2 (Laureano,Canha), Romo (Taylor). WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:46. A_8,131 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments