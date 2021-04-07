Trending:
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 7:46 pm
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 8 3 Totals 31 4 5 3
Taylor cf 4 2 2 0 Canha dh 4 1 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 Laureano cf 4 1 0 0
Smith c 5 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 5 0 1 1
Pollock lf 5 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1
Muncy 1b 1 1 0 0 Brown lf-rf 3 0 1 0
Barnes dh 4 0 1 0 Tom pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Ríos ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0
Lux 2b 5 0 1 0 Kemp pr-lf 0 0 0 0
McKinstry rf 5 0 0 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 1
Garcia c 2 0 0 0
Murphy ph-c 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 100 001 100 0 3
Oakland 000 100 101 1 4

LOB_Los Angeles 14, Oakland 9. 2B_Taylor (2), Turner (3). HR_Chapman (1). SB_Laureano 2 (4). SF_Andrus (1). S_Kemp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bauer 6 2-3 3 2 2 1 10
Knebel H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
González H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 2 0
Nelson L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Oakland
Luzardo 5 1-3 5 2 2 4 6
Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 2 1 1 1 1
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Trivino 1 0 0 0 2 1
Petit W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Knebel pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Bauer 2 (Laureano,Canha), Romo (Taylor). WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:46. A_8,131 (46,847).

