Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 3 8 3 Totals 31 4 5 3 Taylor cf 4 2 2 0 Canha dh 4 1 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 Laureano cf 4 1 0 0 Smith c 5 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 5 0 1 1 Pollock lf 5 0 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 1 Muncy 1b 1 1 0 0 Brown lf-rf 3 0 1 0 Barnes dh 4 0 1 0 Tom pr-rf 0 0 0 0 Ríos ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 Lux 2b 5 0 1 0 Kemp pr-lf 0 0 0 0 McKinstry rf 5 0 0 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 1 Garcia c 2 0 0 0 Murphy ph-c 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 100 001 100 0 — 3 Oakland 000 100 101 1 — 4

LOB_Los Angeles 14, Oakland 9. 2B_Taylor (2), Turner (3). HR_Chapman (1). SB_Laureano 2 (4). SF_Andrus (1). S_Kemp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bauer 6 2-3 3 2 2 1 10 Knebel H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 González H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 2 0 Nelson L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 1 0

Oakland Luzardo 5 1-3 5 2 2 4 6 Kolarek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 2 1 1 1 1 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2 Trivino 1 0 0 0 2 1 Petit W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Knebel pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, Diekman pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Bauer 2 (Laureano,Canha), Romo (Taylor). WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:46. A_8,131 (46,847).

