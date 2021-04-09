Oakland 6, Houston 2

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 34 2 8 2 Canha lf 4 2 2 2 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 5 2 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 2 3 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 0 Brown dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 0 1 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Straw cf 4 0 2 0 A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0

Oakland 000 100 032 — 6 Houston 000 100 001 — 2

E_Correa (2). DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 9. 2B_Gurriel (2). HR_Lowrie (1), Olson (1), Canha (2). SF_Altuve (1). S_A.Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea 6 6 1 1 1 4 Petit W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Trivino H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2 Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 0

Houston McCullers Jr. 5 2 1 1 3 6 Abreu L,1-1 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Taylor 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 Smith 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:14. A_21,768 (41,168).

