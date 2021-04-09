Trending:
Sports News

Oakland 6, Houston 2

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 11:43 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 7 6 Totals 34 2 8 2
Canha lf 4 2 2 2 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 1
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 0 0 0
Lowrie 2b 5 2 2 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 2 3 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 1 0
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 2 0
Brown dh 3 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 1 0 1
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Straw cf 4 0 2 0
A.Garcia c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0
Oakland 000 100 032 6
Houston 000 100 001 2

E_Correa (2). DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 9. 2B_Gurriel (2). HR_Lowrie (1), Olson (1), Canha (2). SF_Altuve (1). S_A.Garcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 6 6 1 1 1 4
Petit W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Diekman 1 1 1 1 1 0
Houston
McCullers Jr. 5 2 1 1 3 6
Abreu L,1-1 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Taylor 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Smith 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_McCullers Jr. (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:14. A_21,768 (41,168).

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game