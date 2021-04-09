Oakland 6, Houston 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brown dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|100
|032
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
E_Correa (2). DP_Oakland 0, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 9. 2B_Gurriel (2). HR_Lowrie (1), Olson (1), Canha (2). SF_Altuve (1). S_A.Garcia (1).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Petit W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr.
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Abreu L,1-1
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_McCullers Jr. (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:14. A_21,768 (41,168).
