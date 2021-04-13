Oakland 7, Arizona 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|7
|2
|14
|
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.182
|Brown 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|Garcia c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Luzardo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Weems p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Tom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Moreland ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kolarek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Petit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Trivino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|4
|9
|
|Locastro cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Escobar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.429
|Mathisen 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.091
|Gallen p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Clarke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Oakland
|000
|100
|411_7
|11
|0
|Arizona
|032
|000
|000_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Weems in the 4th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Petit in the 8th. d-grounded out for López in the 9th.
E_Ahmed (2). LOB_Oakland 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_Piscotty (1), off Gallen; Lowrie (2), off Ginkel; Brown (2), off Swarzak; C.Kelly (1), off Luzardo. RBIs_Piscotty (3), Canha (4), Lowrie 3 (11), Brown (2), Chapman (6), C.Kelly 3 (4), Cabrera (9), Peralta (7). SB_Locastro (3), Laureano (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown 3); Arizona 4 (Gallen, Cabrera, Ahmed). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Arizona 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Cabrera. GIDP_Calhoun.
DP_Oakland 1 (Brown, Chapman, Trivino).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|63
|8.31
|Weems
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|6.75
|Guerra
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|44
|1.80
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|13.50
|Petit, W, 3-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.70
|Romo, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.71
|Trivino, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.04
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|82
|2.25
|Clarke
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|41
|6.14
|Ginkel, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|3.60
|Swarzak, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|10.80
|López
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Weems 2-0, Petit 1-0, Ginkel 2-2. WP_Gallen.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:39. A_7,010 (48,686).
