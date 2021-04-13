Oakland 7, Arizona 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 11 7 2 14 Canha lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .277 Laureano cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .306 Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .333 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .182 Brown 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .167 Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .119 Garcia c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .158 Luzardo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Weems p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Tom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Moreland ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 8 5 4 9 Locastro cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .268 Calhoun rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .263 Escobar 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Cabrera 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Peralta lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .182 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .429 Mathisen 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091 Gallen p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Clarke p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278

Oakland 000 100 411_7 11 0 Arizona 032 000 000_5 8 1

a-struck out for Weems in the 4th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Petit in the 8th. d-grounded out for López in the 9th.

E_Ahmed (2). LOB_Oakland 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_Piscotty (1), off Gallen; Lowrie (2), off Ginkel; Brown (2), off Swarzak; C.Kelly (1), off Luzardo. RBIs_Piscotty (3), Canha (4), Lowrie 3 (11), Brown (2), Chapman (6), C.Kelly 3 (4), Cabrera (9), Peralta (7). SB_Locastro (3), Laureano (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown 3); Arizona 4 (Gallen, Cabrera, Ahmed). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Cabrera. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Oakland 1 (Brown, Chapman, Trivino).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 2 2-3 6 5 5 2 1 63 8.31 Weems 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 6.75 Guerra 3 1 0 0 0 5 44 1.80 Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 13.50 Petit, W, 3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.70 Romo, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.71 Trivino, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.04

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 4 3 1 1 2 8 82 2.25 Clarke 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 3 41 6.14 Ginkel, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 3.60 Swarzak, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 10.80 López 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Weems 2-0, Petit 1-0, Ginkel 2-2. WP_Gallen.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:39. A_7,010 (48,686).

