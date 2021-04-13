Trending:
Oakland 7, Arizona 5

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 7:44 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 11 7 2 14
Canha lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .277
Laureano cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .306
Lowrie 2b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .333
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .182
Brown 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .167
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .119
Garcia c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .158
Luzardo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Weems p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Tom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Moreland ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Kolarek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Petit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trivino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 4 9
Locastro cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .268
Calhoun rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .263
Escobar 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .222
Cabrera 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .273
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Peralta lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .182
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .429
Mathisen 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091
Gallen p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Clarke p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Oakland 000 100 411_7 11 0
Arizona 032 000 000_5 8 1

a-struck out for Weems in the 4th. b-singled for Guerra in the 7th. c-flied out for Petit in the 8th. d-grounded out for López in the 9th.

E_Ahmed (2). LOB_Oakland 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Cabrera (3). 3B_Chapman (1). HR_Piscotty (1), off Gallen; Lowrie (2), off Ginkel; Brown (2), off Swarzak; C.Kelly (1), off Luzardo. RBIs_Piscotty (3), Canha (4), Lowrie 3 (11), Brown (2), Chapman (6), C.Kelly 3 (4), Cabrera (9), Peralta (7). SB_Locastro (3), Laureano (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Brown 3); Arizona 4 (Gallen, Cabrera, Ahmed). RISP_Oakland 4 for 10; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Cabrera. GIDP_Calhoun.

DP_Oakland 1 (Brown, Chapman, Trivino).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 2 2-3 6 5 5 2 1 63 8.31
Weems 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 9 6.75
Guerra 3 1 0 0 0 5 44 1.80
Kolarek 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 13.50
Petit, W, 3-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.70
Romo, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.71
Trivino, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.04
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 4 3 1 1 2 8 82 2.25
Clarke 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 3 41 6.14
Ginkel, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 13 3.60
Swarzak, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 10.80
López 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Weems 2-0, Petit 1-0, Ginkel 2-2. WP_Gallen.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:39. A_7,010 (48,686).

