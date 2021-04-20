Oakland 7, Minnesota 0

Minnesota Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 6 0 Totals 24 7 5 7 Garver c 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 1 0 0 Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 4 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 1 0 0 Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Moreland dh 3 2 2 3 Arraez lf-2b 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 Rooker rf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 1 1 0 Astudillo 2b-1b 3 0 2 0

Minnesota 000 000 0 — 0 Oakland 020 500 x — 7

E_Astudillo (1), Sanó (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Garver (3). HR_Moreland 2 (2), Olson (4). SB_Piscotty (1), Andrus 2 (2), Canha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Shoemaker L,1-1 3 1-3 4 5 5 4 0 Alcala 2-3 1 2 2 1 2 Farrell 2 0 0 0 2 2

Oakland Manaea W,2-1 7 6 0 0 1 7

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:15.

