Oakland 7, Minnesota 0

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 9:06 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 6 0 Totals 24 7 5 7
Garver c 4 0 1 0 Canha lf 3 1 0 0
Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 Laureano cf 4 0 1 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 4
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 Murphy c 2 1 0 0
Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Moreland dh 3 2 2 3
Arraez lf-2b 3 0 1 0 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0
Rooker rf 3 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 1 1 0
Astudillo 2b-1b 3 0 2 0
Minnesota 000 000 0 0
Oakland 020 500 x 7

E_Astudillo (1), Sanó (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Garver (3). HR_Moreland 2 (2), Olson (4). SB_Piscotty (1), Andrus 2 (2), Canha (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Shoemaker L,1-1 3 1-3 4 5 5 4 0
Alcala 2-3 1 2 2 1 2
Farrell 2 0 0 0 2 2
Oakland
Manaea W,2-1 7 6 0 0 1 7

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:15.

