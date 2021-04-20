Oakland 7, Minnesota 0

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|24
|7
|5
|7
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Arraez lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Oakland
|020
|500
|x
|—
|7
E_Astudillo (1), Sanó (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Garver (3). HR_Moreland 2 (2), Olson (4). SB_Piscotty (1), Andrus 2 (2), Canha (3).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|0
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Farrell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea W,2-1
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments