Oakland 7, Minnesota 0

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 9:03 pm
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 6 0 1 7
Garver c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205
Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .556
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .364
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .457
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Sanó 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Cave lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Arraez lf-2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Rooker rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Astudillo 2b-1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .346
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 7 5 7 7 4
Canha lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .258
Laureano cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Lowrie 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .316
Olson 1b 4 1 1 4 0 0 .286
Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .183
Murphy c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .152
Moreland dh 3 2 2 3 0 1 .243
Piscotty rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235
Andrus ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .140
Minnesota 000 000 0_0 6 2
Oakland 020 500 x_7 5 0

E_Astudillo (1), Sanó (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Garver (3). HR_Moreland 2 (2), off Shoemaker; Olson (4), off Alcala. RBIs_Moreland 3 (8), Olson 4 (12). SB_Piscotty (1), Andrus 2 (2), Canha (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Buxton, Garver); Oakland 3 (Canha 2, Murphy). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Olson. GIDP_Olson.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Polanco, Sanó).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker, L, 1-1 3 1-3 4 5 5 4 0 67 6.28
Alcala 2-3 1 2 2 1 2 22 4.76
Farrell 2 0 0 0 2 2 39 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 2-1 7 6 0 0 1 7 95 3.04

Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:15.

