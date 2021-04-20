Oakland 7, Minnesota 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.556
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.457
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Sanó 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Arraez lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Rooker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Astudillo 2b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|7
|5
|7
|7
|4
|
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.286
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.183
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|Moreland dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.140
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|0_0
|6
|2
|Oakland
|020
|500
|x_7
|5
|0
E_Astudillo (1), Sanó (1). LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Garver (3). HR_Moreland 2 (2), off Shoemaker; Olson (4), off Alcala. RBIs_Moreland 3 (8), Olson 4 (12). SB_Piscotty (1), Andrus 2 (2), Canha (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Buxton, Garver); Oakland 3 (Canha 2, Murphy). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Olson. GIDP_Olson.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Astudillo, Polanco, Sanó).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker, L, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|0
|67
|6.28
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|22
|4.76
|Farrell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 2-1
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|95
|3.04
Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Lewis Williams III; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments