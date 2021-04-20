On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympian Richards-Ross joins Kentucky Derby coverage on NBC

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 9:34 am
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Four-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross will provide fashion and lifestyle commentary for the Kentucky Derby on NBC on May 1.

The network is announcing her addition to its coverage Tuesday morning. Richards-Ross won gold in the 400 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and holds the U.S. record at that distance.

She has never attended the Kentucky Derby until now. Fans are returning to Churchill Downs in a limited capacity after the 2020 Triple Crown was run in front of empty grandstands in Louisville, Baltimore and New York.

Richards-Ross, who won her other three Olympic golds in the 4x400m relay, hosts a weekly lifestyle show on Fox.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Looking to the Future of Cybersecurity,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter succeeds in historic first flight