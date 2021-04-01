On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills signs new ‘longterm’ contract

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 6:03 pm
< a min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills, who led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles on a surprising run to the Sweet 16, agreed to a new contract Thursday that the school called a “longterm commitment.”

Oral Roberts claimed the Summit League’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament by winning three games in the league tournament.

Behind the play of Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, the Golden Eagles then upset No. 2 seed Ohio State and No. 7 seed Florida for their first NCAA tournament wins since 1974. The run ended with a 72-70 loss to Arkansas last Saturday.

“We are very excited about the direction the men’s basketball program is with Paul as our coach for the future,” athletic director Mike Carter said in a statement. “I believe that he is the perfect coach for ORU basketball and we look forward to more years of continued success.”

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Mills has a 57-67 overall record at the school. His teams finished 17-14 last season and 18-11 this season. Details of his new deal were not released.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law