On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles RF Anthony Santander goes on IL with ankle sprain

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 12:47 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander went on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said.

Santander was hurt running the bases in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Miami. X-rays were negative, and Hyde was relieved by a diagnosis.

“I was really pleased with the results we got,” he said. “I was thinking the worst.”

The Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from the alternate training site at Double-A Bowie.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 AWS Chicago Innovation Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force partnership helps rare woodpecker thrive