Orioles’ Santander sprains left ankle on play at first base

MIAMI (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped off the field after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning of Tuesday’s game at Miami.

Santander singled and was hurt returning to first base on a pickoff throw.

He was replaced by Austin Hays, who was activated before the game after being sidelined since April because of a right hamstring strain.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.