Ottawa plays Montreal on 3-game road slide

Ottawa Senators (12-21-4, seventh in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-8-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa travels to Montreal looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Canadiens are 16-8-9 against division opponents. Montreal ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Tyler Toffoli with 18.

The Senators are 12-21-4 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Nhl. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 27 points, scoring 18 goals and adding nine assists. Phillip Danault has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 22 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists. Josh Norris has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Senators: 3-4-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand), Tyler Toffoli: out (lower body).

Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

