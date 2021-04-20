Trending:
Padres host the Brewers after Musgrove’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:06 am
2 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (9-7, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (10-8, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-1, .49 ERA, .22 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, Brewers +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Padres are 5-6 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .330 is fourth in the National League. Wil Myers leads the club with an OBP of .413.

The Brewers are 5-2 on the road. The Milwaukee pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 2.92, Brett Anderson paces the staff with a mark of 2.65.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Brandon Woodruff earned his first victory and Luis Urias went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Joe Musgrove registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 22 hits and has four RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with three home runs and has 10 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.26 ERA

Brewers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left quad), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

