Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres place RHP Paddack on IL with undisclosed condition

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 8:41 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Chris Paddack was placed on the injured list Friday with what manager Jayce Tingler described only as “a medical condition.”

Asked if it was related to COVID-19, Tingler said: “I cannot get into it. I wish I could give you details, I can’t. All I’ll say is it’s a medical condition.”

The Padres did not specify if it was the 10-day injured list.

Paddack (1-3, 5.40 ERA) last pitched on Tuesday at Arizona, taking a 5-1 loss after giving up five runs, three earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19