Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 11:20 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt himself taking a hard swing Monday night and immediately left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis struck out swinging against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and two trainers helped hold his left arm against his body as he was helped off the field.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Manager Jayce Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days. Tatis later said he’d had it since rookie ball.

Tatis committed five errors through the first four games.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

