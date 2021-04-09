On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Patrick McCaw, reserve on 2019 title team, waived by Raptors

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 12:57 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick McCaw, a reserve who has played on three NBA championship teams, was waived Thursday by the Toronto Raptors.

He has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury. He played less than seven minutes a game.

McCaw signed with the Raptors in January 2019 and was part of the team’s NBA championship roster that year. Just five players from that team remain with Toronto.

That was McCaw’s third NBA title in as many years to start his career. He won two with Golden State.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

In 68 games with the Raptors, McCaw averaged 3.6 points, 2 rebounds and 18.9 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 County of San Diego Series: Module 5:...
4|9 Create a Culture of Smart Spending in...
4|9 Introduction to IBM Aspera on Cloud
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland hears from tribal leaders at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque