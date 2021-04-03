On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Peevy passes for 406 yards, Mercer beats Furman 26-14

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 7:10 pm
< a min read
      

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy passed for a season-high 406 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, and Mercer won its third straight with a 26-14 win over Furman.

Peevy completed 21 of 36 passes for the Bears (4-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). The freshman’s previous high was 208 yards passing against The Citadel on Feb. 27.

Ty James caught eight passes for a season-high 179 yards and a touchdown and Ethan Dirrim had four catches for and a season-high 110 yards and a TD catch for Mercer. James and Dirrim are both freshmen.

Mercer has back-to-back wins over teams ranked in the FCS Top 25. The Bears beat Chattanooga 35-28 when the Mocs were ranked ninth on March 27 and Furman, which entered Saturday’s game ranked 21st.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Hamp Sisson passed for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Paladins (3-3, 3-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA