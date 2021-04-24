Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Peralta, Brewers to take on Alzolay, Cubs

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (11-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-9, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (0-2, 6.10 ERA, .97 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +101, Brewers -117; over/under is even

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Milwaukee will play on Saturday.

The Cubs are 6-7 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .200 batting average, Kris Bryant leads the club with an average of .283.

The Brewers are 7-6 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee pitching staff owns a team ERA of 2.71, Adrian Houser leads the staff with a mark of 3.32.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-0. Corbin Burnes secured his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with five home runs and has 12 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with three home runs and has 10 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally