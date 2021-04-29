Trending:
Perez expected to start for the Red Sox against Rangers

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (16-9, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (10-15, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (0-1, 5.71 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (2-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +107, Red Sox -124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to face the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Rangers are 4-8 on their home turf. Texas’s lineup has 29 home runs this season, Nick Solak leads the club with seven homers.

The Red Sox are 8-1 on the road. The Boston pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.70, Nathan Eovaldi paces the staff with a mark of 3.77.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with seven home runs and has 14 RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 31 hits and is batting .348.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

