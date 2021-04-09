Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Masters Tournament Par Scores

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 7:34 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Second Round
Justin Rose 65-72—137 -7
Will Zalatoris 70-68—138 -6
Brian Harman 69-69—138 -6
Marc Leishman 72-67—139 -6
Jordan Spieth 71-68—139 -6
Bernd Wiesberger 74-66—140 -4
Tony Finau 74-66—140 -4
Justin Thomas 73-67—140 -4
Si Woo Kim 71-69—140 -4
Cameron Champ 72-68—140 -4
Hideki Matsuyama 69-71—140 -4
Xander Schauffele 72-69—141 -3
Ryan Palmer 74-68—142 -2
Cameron Smith 74-68—142 -2
Collin Morikawa 73-69—142 -2
Corey Conners 73-69—142 -2
Bryson DeChambeau 76-67—143 -1
Matt Jones 74-69—143 -1
Stewart Cink 74-69—143 -1
Viktor Hovland 73-70—143 -1
Mackenzie Hughes 72-72—144 E
Robert MacIntyre 74-70—144 E
Shane Lowry 71-73—144 E
Tommy Fleetwood 74-70—144 E
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70—144 E
Michael Thompson 72-72—144 E
Henrik Stenson 73-71—144 E
Brendon Todd 73-71—144 E
Abraham Ancer 75-69—144 E
Bubba Watson 74-70—144 E
Jon Rahm 72-72—144 E
Martin Laird 74-71—145 +1
Kevin Na 75-70—145 +1
Gary Woodland 73-72—145 +1
Tyrrell Hatton 71-74—145 +1
Scottie Scheffler 73-72—145 +1
Charl Schwartzel 74-71—145 +1
Harris English 74-71—145 +1
Patrick Reed 70-75—145 +1
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71—146 +2
Matt Wallace 74-72—146 +2
Louis Oosthuizen 76-70—146 +2
Jim Herman 76-70—146 +2
Joaquin Niemann 75-71—146 +2
Webb Simpson 70-76—146 +2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76—146 +2
Jason Kokrak 71-76—147 +3
Francesco Molinari 74-73—147 +3
Billy Horschel 76-71—147 +3
Phil Mickelson 75-72—147 +3
Adam Scott 74-73—147 +3
Sebastian Munoz 74-73—147 +3
Ian Poulter 74-73—147 +3
Paul Casey 73-74—147 +3
The following players missed the cut
Jimmy Walker 75-73—148
Matt Kuchar 78-70—148
Max Homa 74-74—148
Sergio Garcia 76-72—148
Daniel Berger 75-73—148
Mike Weir 78-71—149
Lanto Griffin 76-73—149
Danny Willett 76-73—149
Kevin Kisner 72-77—149
Brooks Koepka 74-75—149
Dustin Johnson 74-75—149
Lee Westwood 78-71—149
C.T. Pan 79-71—150
Dylan Frittelli 76-74—150
Robert Streb 75-75—150
Rory McIlroy 76-74—150
Victor Perez 78-73—151
Zach Johnson 77-74—151
Bernhard Langer 74-77—151
Brian Gay 78-74—152
Charles Osborne 76-76—152
Patrick Cantlay 79-73—152
Carlos Ortiz 82-71—153
Ian Woosnam 76-77—153
Jason Day 77-76—153
Joe Long 82-72—154
Hudson Swafford 73-83—156
Sandy Lyle 81-75—156
Fred Couples 79-78—157
Sungjae Im 77-80—157
Vijay Singh 79-80—159
Tyler Strafaci 80-81—161
Larry Mize 84-79—163
Matthew Wolff 76-DQ

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 I Got My GSA Schedule - How Do I Flaunt...
4|9 Crush Your Government Contracting Sales...
4|9 Proposal Lessons Learned: We Made the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game