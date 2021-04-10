On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Masters Tournament Scores

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 5:18 pm
< a min read
      
Saturday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $11.5 million
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Third Round Play Suspended-30 golfers DNF
Patrick Reed 70-75-70—215
Kevin Na 75-70-70—215
Phil Mickelson 75-72-69—216
Francesco Molinari 74-73-69—216
Webb Simpson 70-76-70—216
Joaquin Niemann 75-71-70—216
Scottie Scheffler 73-72-71—216
Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216
Matt Wallace 74-72-71—217
Charl Schwartzel 74-71-72—217
Martin Laird 74-71-72—217
Sebastian Munoz 74-73-71—218
Jason Kokrak 71-76-71—218
Louis Oosthuizen 76-70-72—218
Harris English 74-71-73—218
Ian Poulter 74-73-72—219
Tyrrell Hatton 71-74-74—219
Paul Casey 73-74-73—220
Billy Horschel 76-71-73—220
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76-74—220
Gary Woodland 73-72-75—220
Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-75—221
Jim Herman 76-70-76—222
Adam Scott 74-73-79—226

Did Not Finish Round

Justin Rose
Will Zalatoris
Brian Harman
Marc Leishman
Jordan Spieth
Bernd Wiesberger
Tony Finau
Justin Thomas
Si Woo Kim
Cameron Champ
Hideki Matsuyama
Xander Schauffele
Ryan Palmer
Cameron Smith
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Bryson DeChambeau
Matt Jones
Stewart Cink
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Robert MacIntyre
Shane Lowry
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Michael Thompson
Henrik Stenson
Brendon Todd
Abraham Ancer
Bubba Watson
Leaderboard at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
Justin Rose -7 6
Will Zalatoris -6 6
Corey Conners -5 12
Hideki Matsuyama -5 10
Justin Thomas -5 8
Marc Leishman -5 8
Xander Schauffele -4 10
Jordan Spieth -4 8
Bernd Wiesberger -4 8
Brian Harman -4 7

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game