PGA Tour Masters Tournament Scores

|Saturday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Purse: $11.5 million
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|Third Round Play Suspended-30 golfers DNF
|Patrick Reed
|70-75-70—215
|Kevin Na
|75-70-70—215
|Phil Mickelson
|75-72-69—216
|Francesco Molinari
|74-73-69—216
|Webb Simpson
|70-76-70—216
|Joaquin Niemann
|75-71-70—216
|Scottie Scheffler
|73-72-71—216
|Jon Rahm
|72-72-72—216
|Matt Wallace
|74-72-71—217
|Charl Schwartzel
|74-71-72—217
|Martin Laird
|74-71-72—217
|Sebastian Munoz
|74-73-71—218
|Jason Kokrak
|71-76-71—218
|Louis Oosthuizen
|76-70-72—218
|Harris English
|74-71-73—218
|Ian Poulter
|74-73-72—219
|Tyrrell Hatton
|71-74-74—219
|Paul Casey
|73-74-73—220
|Billy Horschel
|76-71-73—220
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|70-76-74—220
|Gary Woodland
|73-72-75—220
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|75-71-75—221
|Jim Herman
|76-70-76—222
|Adam Scott
|74-73-79—226
Did Not Finish Round
|Justin Rose
|Will Zalatoris
|Brian Harman
|Marc Leishman
|Jordan Spieth
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Tony Finau
|Justin Thomas
|Si Woo Kim
|Cameron Champ
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Xander Schauffele
|Ryan Palmer
|Cameron Smith
|Collin Morikawa
|Corey Conners
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Matt Jones
|Stewart Cink
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Robert MacIntyre
|Shane Lowry
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Michael Thompson
|Henrik Stenson
|Brendon Todd
|Abraham Ancer
|Bubba Watson
|Leaderboard at time of suspension
|
|SCORE
|THRU
|Justin Rose
|-7
|6
|Will Zalatoris
|-6
|6
|Corey Conners
|-5
|12
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-5
|10
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|8
|Marc Leishman
|-5
|8
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|-4
|8
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-4
|8
|Brian Harman
|-4
|7
