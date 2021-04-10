PGA Tour Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Purse: $11.5 million Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72 Third Round Play Suspended-30 golfers DNF Patrick Reed 70-75-70—215 Kevin Na 75-70-70—215 Phil Mickelson 75-72-69—216 Francesco Molinari 74-73-69—216 Webb Simpson 70-76-70—216 Joaquin Niemann 75-71-70—216 Scottie Scheffler 73-72-71—216 Jon Rahm 72-72-72—216 Matt Wallace 74-72-71—217 Charl Schwartzel 74-71-72—217 Martin Laird 74-71-72—217 Sebastian Munoz 74-73-71—218 Jason Kokrak 71-76-71—218 Louis Oosthuizen 76-70-72—218 Harris English 74-71-73—218 Ian Poulter 74-73-72—219 Tyrrell Hatton 71-74-74—219 Paul Casey 73-74-73—220 Billy Horschel 76-71-73—220 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76-74—220 Gary Woodland 73-72-75—220 Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71-75—221 Jim Herman 76-70-76—222 Adam Scott 74-73-79—226

Did Not Finish Round

Justin Rose Will Zalatoris Brian Harman Marc Leishman Jordan Spieth Bernd Wiesberger Tony Finau Justin Thomas Si Woo Kim Cameron Champ Hideki Matsuyama Xander Schauffele Ryan Palmer Cameron Smith Collin Morikawa Corey Conners Bryson DeChambeau Matt Jones Stewart Cink Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes Robert MacIntyre Shane Lowry Tommy Fleetwood Matt Fitzpatrick Michael Thompson Henrik Stenson Brendon Todd Abraham Ancer Bubba Watson Leaderboard at time of suspension SCORE THRU Justin Rose -7 6 Will Zalatoris -6 6 Corey Conners -5 12 Hideki Matsuyama -5 10 Justin Thomas -5 8 Marc Leishman -5 8 Xander Schauffele -4 10 Jordan Spieth -4 8 Bernd Wiesberger -4 8 Brian Harman -4 7

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.