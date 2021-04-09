PGA Tour Masters Tournament Scores

Friday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Purse: $11.5 million Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72 Second Round Justin Rose 65-72—137 Will Zalatoris 70-68—138 Brian Harman 69-69—138 Marc Leishman 72-67—139 Jordan Spieth 71-68—139 Bernd Wiesberger 74-66—140 Tony Finau 74-66—140 Justin Thomas 73-67—140 Si Woo Kim 71-69—140 Cameron Champ 72-68—140 Hideki Matsuyama 69-71—140 Xander Schauffele 72-69—141 Ryan Palmer 74-68—142 Cameron Smith 74-68—142 Collin Morikawa 73-69—142 Corey Conners 73-69—142 Bryson DeChambeau 76-67—143 Matt Jones 74-69—143 Stewart Cink 74-69—143 Viktor Hovland 73-70—143 Mackenzie Hughes 72-72—144 Robert MacIntyre 74-70—144 Shane Lowry 71-73—144 Tommy Fleetwood 74-70—144 Matt Fitzpatrick 74-70—144 Michael Thompson 72-72—144 Henrik Stenson 73-71—144 Brendon Todd 73-71—144 Abraham Ancer 75-69—144 Bubba Watson 74-70—144 Jon Rahm 72-72—144 Martin Laird 74-71—145 Kevin Na 75-70—145 Gary Woodland 73-72—145 Tyrrell Hatton 71-74—145 Scottie Scheffler 73-72—145 Charl Schwartzel 74-71—145 Harris English 74-71—145 Patrick Reed 70-75—145 Jose Maria Olazabal 75-71—146 Matt Wallace 74-72—146 Louis Oosthuizen 76-70—146 Jim Herman 76-70—146 Joaquin Niemann 75-71—146 Webb Simpson 70-76—146 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-76—146 Jason Kokrak 71-76—147 Francesco Molinari 74-73—147 Billy Horschel 76-71—147 Phil Mickelson 75-72—147 Adam Scott 74-73—147 Sebastian Munoz 74-73—147 Ian Poulter 74-73—147 Paul Casey 73-74—147 The following players missed the cut Jimmy Walker 75-73—148 Matt Kuchar 78-70—148 Max Homa 74-74—148 Sergio Garcia 76-72—148 Daniel Berger 75-73—148 Mike Weir 78-71—149 Lanto Griffin 76-73—149 Danny Willett 76-73—149 Kevin Kisner 72-77—149 Brooks Koepka 74-75—149 Dustin Johnson 74-75—149 Lee Westwood 78-71—149 C.T. Pan 79-71—150 Dylan Frittelli 76-74—150 Robert Streb 75-75—150 Rory McIlroy 76-74—150 Victor Perez 78-73—151 Zach Johnson 77-74—151 Bernhard Langer 74-77—151 Brian Gay 78-74—152 Charles Osborne 76-76—152 Patrick Cantlay 79-73—152 Carlos Ortiz 82-71—153 Ian Woosnam 76-77—153 Jason Day 77-76—153 Joe Long 82-72—154 Hudson Swafford 73-83—156 Sandy Lyle 81-75—156 Fred Couples 79-78—157 Sungjae Im 77-80—157 Vijay Singh 79-80—159 Tyler Strafaci 80-81—161 Larry Mize 84-79—163 Matthew Wolff 76-DQ

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.