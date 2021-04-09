PGA Tour Masters Tournament Scores

|Friday
|At Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Ga.
|Purse: $11.5 million
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Justin Rose
|65-72—137
|Will Zalatoris
|70-68—138
|Brian Harman
|69-69—138
|Marc Leishman
|72-67—139
|Jordan Spieth
|71-68—139
|Bernd Wiesberger
|74-66—140
|Tony Finau
|74-66—140
|Justin Thomas
|73-67—140
|Si Woo Kim
|71-69—140
|Cameron Champ
|72-68—140
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-71—140
|Xander Schauffele
|72-69—141
|Ryan Palmer
|74-68—142
|Cameron Smith
|74-68—142
|Collin Morikawa
|73-69—142
|Corey Conners
|73-69—142
|Bryson DeChambeau
|76-67—143
|Matt Jones
|74-69—143
|Stewart Cink
|74-69—143
|Viktor Hovland
|73-70—143
|Mackenzie Hughes
|72-72—144
|Robert MacIntyre
|74-70—144
|Shane Lowry
|71-73—144
|Tommy Fleetwood
|74-70—144
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|74-70—144
|Michael Thompson
|72-72—144
|Henrik Stenson
|73-71—144
|Brendon Todd
|73-71—144
|Abraham Ancer
|75-69—144
|Bubba Watson
|74-70—144
|Jon Rahm
|72-72—144
|Martin Laird
|74-71—145
|Kevin Na
|75-70—145
|Gary Woodland
|73-72—145
|Tyrrell Hatton
|71-74—145
|Scottie Scheffler
|73-72—145
|Charl Schwartzel
|74-71—145
|Harris English
|74-71—145
|Patrick Reed
|70-75—145
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|75-71—146
|Matt Wallace
|74-72—146
|Louis Oosthuizen
|76-70—146
|Jim Herman
|76-70—146
|Joaquin Niemann
|75-71—146
|Webb Simpson
|70-76—146
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|70-76—146
|Jason Kokrak
|71-76—147
|Francesco Molinari
|74-73—147
|Billy Horschel
|76-71—147
|Phil Mickelson
|75-72—147
|Adam Scott
|74-73—147
|Sebastian Munoz
|74-73—147
|Ian Poulter
|74-73—147
|Paul Casey
|73-74—147
|The following players missed the cut
|Jimmy Walker
|75-73—148
|Matt Kuchar
|78-70—148
|Max Homa
|74-74—148
|Sergio Garcia
|76-72—148
|Daniel Berger
|75-73—148
|Mike Weir
|78-71—149
|Lanto Griffin
|76-73—149
|Danny Willett
|76-73—149
|Kevin Kisner
|72-77—149
|Brooks Koepka
|74-75—149
|Dustin Johnson
|74-75—149
|Lee Westwood
|78-71—149
|C.T. Pan
|79-71—150
|Dylan Frittelli
|76-74—150
|Robert Streb
|75-75—150
|Rory McIlroy
|76-74—150
|Victor Perez
|78-73—151
|Zach Johnson
|77-74—151
|Bernhard Langer
|74-77—151
|Brian Gay
|78-74—152
|Charles Osborne
|76-76—152
|Patrick Cantlay
|79-73—152
|Carlos Ortiz
|82-71—153
|Ian Woosnam
|76-77—153
|Jason Day
|77-76—153
|Joe Long
|82-72—154
|Hudson Swafford
|73-83—156
|Sandy Lyle
|81-75—156
|Fred Couples
|79-78—157
|Sungjae Im
|77-80—157
|Vijay Singh
|79-80—159
|Tyler Strafaci
|80-81—161
|Larry Mize
|84-79—163
|Matthew Wolff
|76-DQ
