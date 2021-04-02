PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course
|San Antonio, Texas
|Purse: $7.7 million
|Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72
|Second Round
Cameron Tringale 66-69_135 -9
Matt Wallace 69-68_137 -7
Jordan Spieth 67-70_137 -7
Kevin Stadler 69-70_139 -5
Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.
Kyle Stanley 71-68_139 -5
Erik van Rooyen 71-68_139 -5
Brandt Snedeker 72-67_139 -5
Matt Kuchar 70-70_140 -4
Camilo Villegas 64-76_140 -4
Lucas Glover 73-67_140 -4
Brandon Hagy 70-70_140 -4
Anirban Lahiri 71-69_140 -4
Doc Redman 72-68_140 -4
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71_141 -3
Rory Sabbatini 71-70_141 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 67-74_141 -3
Keith Mitchell 72-69_141 -3
Charley Hoffman 75-66_141 -3
Sung Kang 66-76_142 -2
Sebastián Muñoz 68-74_142 -2
Chase Seiffert 72-70_142 -2
Cameron Davis 71-71_142 -2
Seung-Yul Noh 67-76_143 -1
Nick Taylor 73-70_143 -1
Pat Perez 70-73_143 -1
Adam Hadwin 70-73_143 -1
Sepp Straka 71-72_143 -1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-73_143 -1
Ryan Moore 71-72_143 -1
Gary Woodland 71-72_143 -1
Ryan Palmer 72-71_143 -1
Luke List 73-71_144 E
Padraig Harrington 70-74_144 E
Martin Trainer 70-74_144 E
Si Woo Kim 72-72_144 E
Matthew NeSmith 73-71_144 E
Charl Schwartzel 71-73_144 E
Rickie Fowler 76-68_144 E
Keegan Bradley 71-73_144 E
Jimmy Walker 72-72_144 E
Tyler Duncan 73-71_144 E
Chris Kirk 72-72_144 E
Tom Hoge 68-76_144 E
John Huh 72-73_145 +1
Martin Laird 72-73_145 +1
Chesson Hadley 73-72_145 +1
Vincent Whaley 69-76_145 +1
Joseph Bramlett 72-73_145 +1
Denny McCarthy 71-74_145 +1
Tom Lewis 73-72_145 +1
Abraham Ancer 72-73_145 +1
Troy Merritt 76-69_145 +1
Corey Conners 71-74_145 +1
Graeme McDowell 74-71_145 +1
Aaron Wise 75-70_145 +1
Patton Kizzire 71-74_145 +1
D.J. Trahan 74-71_145 +1
Vaughn Taylor 71-74_145 +1
Greyson Sigg 73-72_145 +1
Sebastian Cappelen 74-71_145 +1
Will Gordon 72-74_146 +2
K.J. Choi 72-74_146 +2
Kelly Kraft 75-71_146 +2
Joel Dahmen 74-72_146 +2
Cameron Champ 77-69_146 +2
Lanto Griffin 75-71_146 +2
Beau Hossler 74-72_146 +2
Doug Ghim 74-72_146 +2
Kris Ventura 74-72_146 +2
Sam Fidone 74-72_146 +2
Ben Martin 73-73_146 +2
Scottie Scheffler 68-78_146 +2
Branden Grace 75-71_146 +2
Brendan Steele 70-76_146 +2
Scott Stallings 77-69_146 +2
Bo Van Pelt 74-72_146 +2
Rafael Campos 72-74_146 +2
Tain Lee 73-73_146 +2
The following players failed to make the cut.
Harold Varner III 73-74_147 +3
Scott Harrington 73-74_147 +3
Harry Higgs 74-73_147 +3
Tony Finau 73-74_147 +3
Russell Knox 74-73_147 +3
Zach Johnson 71-76_147 +3
Adam Long 73-74_147 +3
Nate Lashley 76-71_147 +3
Jhonattan Vegas 74-73_147 +3
Akshay Bhatia 72-75_147 +3
Bo Hoag 76-71_147 +3
Brice Garnett 72-75_147 +3
Ryan Armour 74-73_147 +3
Danny Willett 73-74_147 +3
Roger Sloan 72-75_147 +3
Henrik Stenson 75-73_148 +4
Austin Cook 78-70_148 +4
Phil Mickelson 79-69_148 +4
Andrew Putnam 77-71_148 +4
Bernd Wiesberger 73-75_148 +4
Andrew Landry 75-73_148 +4
Kevin Chappell 75-73_148 +4
Patrick Rodgers 75-73_148 +4
Peter Malnati 73-75_148 +4
Bronson Burgoon 76-72_148 +4
Sam Burns 75-74_149 +5
Davis Love III 75-74_149 +5
Hunter Mahan 74-75_149 +5
Charles Howell III 73-76_149 +5
Scott Brown 76-73_149 +5
Austin Eckroat 77-72_149 +5
Robby Shelton 75-75_150 +6
Brian Stuard 73-77_150 +6
Hank Lebioda 76-74_150 +6
Rob Oppenheim 77-73_150 +6
Michael Kim 76-74_150 +6
David Hearn 73-77_150 +6
Kramer Hickok 76-74_150 +6
J.J. Killeen 78-72_150 +6
Michael Gligic 73-77_150 +6
Mac Meissner 77-74_151 +7
Adam Schenk 74-77_151 +7
Luke Donald 77-74_151 +7
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 75-76_151 +7
Rhein Gibson 76-75_151 +7
Jim Furyk 77-75_152 +8
J.B. Holmes 78-74_152 +8
Brian Gay 76-76_152 +8
Ryan Brehm 73-79_152 +8
Wesley Bryan 71-81_152 +8
Sam Bennett 80-72_152 +8
Nick Watney 79-74_153 +9
Xinjun Zhang 79-74_153 +9
Byeong Hun An 77-76_153 +9
Jason Dufner 72-81_153 +9
Satoshi Kodaira 76-77_153 +9
D.A. Points 73-80_153 +9
J.J. Spaun 78-75_153 +9
Sam Ryder 75-79_154 +10
Henrik Norlander 78-78_156 +12
Carlos Sainz Jr 75-82_157 +13
Sean O’Hair 83-74_157 +13
Ted Potter, Jr. 76-81_157 +13
Patrick Grimes 85-80_165 +21
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments