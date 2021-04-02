PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Friday At TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course San Antonio, Texas Purse: $7.7 million Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72 Second Round

Cameron Tringale 66-69_135 -9

Matt Wallace 69-68_137 -7

Jordan Spieth 67-70_137 -7

Kevin Stadler 69-70_139 -5

Kyle Stanley 71-68_139 -5

Erik van Rooyen 71-68_139 -5

Brandt Snedeker 72-67_139 -5

Matt Kuchar 70-70_140 -4

Camilo Villegas 64-76_140 -4

Lucas Glover 73-67_140 -4

Brandon Hagy 70-70_140 -4

Anirban Lahiri 71-69_140 -4

Doc Redman 72-68_140 -4

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71_141 -3

Rory Sabbatini 71-70_141 -3

Hideki Matsuyama 67-74_141 -3

Keith Mitchell 72-69_141 -3

Charley Hoffman 75-66_141 -3

Sung Kang 66-76_142 -2

Sebastián Muñoz 68-74_142 -2

Chase Seiffert 72-70_142 -2

Cameron Davis 71-71_142 -2

Seung-Yul Noh 67-76_143 -1

Nick Taylor 73-70_143 -1

Pat Perez 70-73_143 -1

Adam Hadwin 70-73_143 -1

Sepp Straka 71-72_143 -1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-73_143 -1

Ryan Moore 71-72_143 -1

Gary Woodland 71-72_143 -1

Ryan Palmer 72-71_143 -1

Luke List 73-71_144 E

Padraig Harrington 70-74_144 E

Martin Trainer 70-74_144 E

Si Woo Kim 72-72_144 E

Matthew NeSmith 73-71_144 E

Charl Schwartzel 71-73_144 E

Rickie Fowler 76-68_144 E

Keegan Bradley 71-73_144 E

Jimmy Walker 72-72_144 E

Tyler Duncan 73-71_144 E

Chris Kirk 72-72_144 E

Tom Hoge 68-76_144 E

John Huh 72-73_145 +1

Martin Laird 72-73_145 +1

Chesson Hadley 73-72_145 +1

Vincent Whaley 69-76_145 +1

Joseph Bramlett 72-73_145 +1

Denny McCarthy 71-74_145 +1

Tom Lewis 73-72_145 +1

Abraham Ancer 72-73_145 +1

Troy Merritt 76-69_145 +1

Corey Conners 71-74_145 +1

Graeme McDowell 74-71_145 +1

Aaron Wise 75-70_145 +1

Patton Kizzire 71-74_145 +1

D.J. Trahan 74-71_145 +1

Vaughn Taylor 71-74_145 +1

Greyson Sigg 73-72_145 +1

Sebastian Cappelen 74-71_145 +1

Will Gordon 72-74_146 +2

K.J. Choi 72-74_146 +2

Kelly Kraft 75-71_146 +2

Joel Dahmen 74-72_146 +2

Cameron Champ 77-69_146 +2

Lanto Griffin 75-71_146 +2

Beau Hossler 74-72_146 +2

Doug Ghim 74-72_146 +2

Kris Ventura 74-72_146 +2

Sam Fidone 74-72_146 +2

Ben Martin 73-73_146 +2

Scottie Scheffler 68-78_146 +2

Branden Grace 75-71_146 +2

Brendan Steele 70-76_146 +2

Scott Stallings 77-69_146 +2

Bo Van Pelt 74-72_146 +2

Rafael Campos 72-74_146 +2

Tain Lee 73-73_146 +2

The following players failed to make the cut.

Harold Varner III 73-74_147 +3

Scott Harrington 73-74_147 +3

Harry Higgs 74-73_147 +3

Tony Finau 73-74_147 +3

Russell Knox 74-73_147 +3

Zach Johnson 71-76_147 +3

Adam Long 73-74_147 +3

Nate Lashley 76-71_147 +3

Jhonattan Vegas 74-73_147 +3

Akshay Bhatia 72-75_147 +3

Bo Hoag 76-71_147 +3

Brice Garnett 72-75_147 +3

Ryan Armour 74-73_147 +3

Danny Willett 73-74_147 +3

Roger Sloan 72-75_147 +3

Henrik Stenson 75-73_148 +4

Austin Cook 78-70_148 +4

Phil Mickelson 79-69_148 +4

Andrew Putnam 77-71_148 +4

Bernd Wiesberger 73-75_148 +4

Andrew Landry 75-73_148 +4

Kevin Chappell 75-73_148 +4

Patrick Rodgers 75-73_148 +4

Peter Malnati 73-75_148 +4

Bronson Burgoon 76-72_148 +4

Sam Burns 75-74_149 +5

Davis Love III 75-74_149 +5

Hunter Mahan 74-75_149 +5

Charles Howell III 73-76_149 +5

Scott Brown 76-73_149 +5

Austin Eckroat 77-72_149 +5

Robby Shelton 75-75_150 +6

Brian Stuard 73-77_150 +6

Hank Lebioda 76-74_150 +6

Rob Oppenheim 77-73_150 +6

Michael Kim 76-74_150 +6

David Hearn 73-77_150 +6

Kramer Hickok 76-74_150 +6

J.J. Killeen 78-72_150 +6

Michael Gligic 73-77_150 +6

Mac Meissner 77-74_151 +7

Adam Schenk 74-77_151 +7

Luke Donald 77-74_151 +7

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 75-76_151 +7

Rhein Gibson 76-75_151 +7

Jim Furyk 77-75_152 +8

J.B. Holmes 78-74_152 +8

Brian Gay 76-76_152 +8

Ryan Brehm 73-79_152 +8

Wesley Bryan 71-81_152 +8

Sam Bennett 80-72_152 +8

Nick Watney 79-74_153 +9

Xinjun Zhang 79-74_153 +9

Byeong Hun An 77-76_153 +9

Jason Dufner 72-81_153 +9

Satoshi Kodaira 76-77_153 +9

D.A. Points 73-80_153 +9

J.J. Spaun 78-75_153 +9

Sam Ryder 75-79_154 +10

Henrik Norlander 78-78_156 +12

Carlos Sainz Jr 75-82_157 +13

Sean O’Hair 83-74_157 +13

Ted Potter, Jr. 76-81_157 +13

Patrick Grimes 85-80_165 +21

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.