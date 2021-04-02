On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Scores

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 9:28 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course
San Antonio, Texas
Purse: $7.7 million
Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72
Second Round

Cameron Tringale 66-69_135

Matt Wallace 69-68_137

Jordan Spieth 67-70_137

Kevin Stadler 69-70_139

Kyle Stanley 71-68_139

Erik van Rooyen 71-68_139

Brandt Snedeker 72-67_139

Matt Kuchar 70-70_140

Camilo Villegas 64-76_140

Lucas Glover 73-67_140

Brandon Hagy 70-70_140

Anirban Lahiri 71-69_140

Doc Redman 72-68_140

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71_141

Rory Sabbatini 71-70_141

Hideki Matsuyama 67-74_141

Keith Mitchell 72-69_141

Charley Hoffman 75-66_141

Sung Kang 66-76_142

Sebastián Muñoz 68-74_142

Chase Seiffert 72-70_142

Cameron Davis 71-71_142

Seung-Yul Noh 67-76_143

Nick Taylor 73-70_143

Pat Perez 70-73_143

Adam Hadwin 70-73_143

Sepp Straka 71-72_143

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-73_143

Ryan Moore 71-72_143

Gary Woodland 71-72_143

Ryan Palmer 72-71_143

Luke List 73-71_144

Padraig Harrington 70-74_144

Martin Trainer 70-74_144

Si Woo Kim 72-72_144

Matthew NeSmith 73-71_144

Charl Schwartzel 71-73_144

Rickie Fowler 76-68_144

Keegan Bradley 71-73_144

Jimmy Walker 72-72_144

Tyler Duncan 73-71_144

Chris Kirk 72-72_144

Tom Hoge 68-76_144

John Huh 72-73_145

Martin Laird 72-73_145

Chesson Hadley 73-72_145

Vincent Whaley 69-76_145

Joseph Bramlett 72-73_145

Denny McCarthy 71-74_145

Tom Lewis 73-72_145

Abraham Ancer 72-73_145

Troy Merritt 76-69_145

Corey Conners 71-74_145

Graeme McDowell 74-71_145

Aaron Wise 75-70_145

Patton Kizzire 71-74_145

D.J. Trahan 74-71_145

Vaughn Taylor 71-74_145

Greyson Sigg 73-72_145

Sebastian Cappelen 74-71_145

Will Gordon 72-74_146

K.J. Choi 72-74_146

Kelly Kraft 75-71_146

Joel Dahmen 74-72_146

Cameron Champ 77-69_146

Lanto Griffin 75-71_146

Beau Hossler 74-72_146

Doug Ghim 74-72_146

Kris Ventura 74-72_146

Sam Fidone 74-72_146

Ben Martin 73-73_146

Scottie Scheffler 68-78_146

Branden Grace 75-71_146

Brendan Steele 70-76_146

Scott Stallings 77-69_146

Bo Van Pelt 74-72_146

Rafael Campos 72-74_146

Tain Lee 73-73_146

The following players failed to make the cut.

Harold Varner III 73-74_147

Scott Harrington 73-74_147

Harry Higgs 74-73_147

Tony Finau 73-74_147

Russell Knox 74-73_147

Zach Johnson 71-76_147

Adam Long 73-74_147

Nate Lashley 76-71_147

Jhonattan Vegas 74-73_147

Akshay Bhatia 72-75_147

Bo Hoag 76-71_147

Brice Garnett 72-75_147

Ryan Armour 74-73_147

Danny Willett 73-74_147

Roger Sloan 72-75_147

Henrik Stenson 75-73_148

Austin Cook 78-70_148

Phil Mickelson 79-69_148

Andrew Putnam 77-71_148

Bernd Wiesberger 73-75_148

Andrew Landry 75-73_148

Kevin Chappell 75-73_148

Patrick Rodgers 75-73_148

Peter Malnati 73-75_148

Bronson Burgoon 76-72_148

Sam Burns 75-74_149

Davis Love III 75-74_149

Hunter Mahan 74-75_149

Charles Howell III 73-76_149

Scott Brown 76-73_149

Austin Eckroat 77-72_149

Robby Shelton 75-75_150

Brian Stuard 73-77_150

Hank Lebioda 76-74_150

Rob Oppenheim 77-73_150

Michael Kim 76-74_150

David Hearn 73-77_150

Kramer Hickok 76-74_150

J.J. Killeen 78-72_150

Michael Gligic 73-77_150

Mac Meissner 77-74_151

Adam Schenk 74-77_151

Luke Donald 77-74_151

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 75-76_151

Rhein Gibson 76-75_151

Jim Furyk 77-75_152

J.B. Holmes 78-74_152

Brian Gay 76-76_152

Ryan Brehm 73-79_152

Wesley Bryan 71-81_152

Sam Bennett 80-72_152

Nick Watney 79-74_153

Xinjun Zhang 79-74_153

Byeong Hun An 77-76_153

Jason Dufner 72-81_153

Satoshi Kodaira 76-77_153

D.A. Points 73-80_153

J.J. Spaun 78-75_153

Sam Ryder 75-79_154

Henrik Norlander 78-78_156

Carlos Sainz Jr 75-82_157

Sean O’Hair 83-74_157

Ted Potter, Jr. 76-81_157

Patrick Grimes 85-80_165

