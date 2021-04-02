PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course
|San Antonio, Texas
|Purse: $7.7 million
|Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72
|Second Round
Cameron Tringale 66-69_135
Matt Wallace 69-68_137
Jordan Spieth 67-70_137
Kevin Stadler 69-70_139
Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.
Kyle Stanley 71-68_139
Erik van Rooyen 71-68_139
Brandt Snedeker 72-67_139
Matt Kuchar 70-70_140
Camilo Villegas 64-76_140
Lucas Glover 73-67_140
Brandon Hagy 70-70_140
Anirban Lahiri 71-69_140
Doc Redman 72-68_140
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-71_141
Rory Sabbatini 71-70_141
Hideki Matsuyama 67-74_141
Keith Mitchell 72-69_141
Charley Hoffman 75-66_141
Sung Kang 66-76_142
Sebastián Muñoz 68-74_142
Chase Seiffert 72-70_142
Cameron Davis 71-71_142
Seung-Yul Noh 67-76_143
Nick Taylor 73-70_143
Pat Perez 70-73_143
Adam Hadwin 70-73_143
Sepp Straka 71-72_143
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 70-73_143
Ryan Moore 71-72_143
Gary Woodland 71-72_143
Ryan Palmer 72-71_143
Luke List 73-71_144
Padraig Harrington 70-74_144
Martin Trainer 70-74_144
Si Woo Kim 72-72_144
Matthew NeSmith 73-71_144
Charl Schwartzel 71-73_144
Rickie Fowler 76-68_144
Keegan Bradley 71-73_144
Jimmy Walker 72-72_144
Tyler Duncan 73-71_144
Chris Kirk 72-72_144
Tom Hoge 68-76_144
John Huh 72-73_145
Martin Laird 72-73_145
Chesson Hadley 73-72_145
Vincent Whaley 69-76_145
Joseph Bramlett 72-73_145
Denny McCarthy 71-74_145
Tom Lewis 73-72_145
Abraham Ancer 72-73_145
Troy Merritt 76-69_145
Corey Conners 71-74_145
Graeme McDowell 74-71_145
Aaron Wise 75-70_145
Patton Kizzire 71-74_145
D.J. Trahan 74-71_145
Vaughn Taylor 71-74_145
Greyson Sigg 73-72_145
Sebastian Cappelen 74-71_145
Will Gordon 72-74_146
K.J. Choi 72-74_146
Kelly Kraft 75-71_146
Joel Dahmen 74-72_146
Cameron Champ 77-69_146
Lanto Griffin 75-71_146
Beau Hossler 74-72_146
Doug Ghim 74-72_146
Kris Ventura 74-72_146
Sam Fidone 74-72_146
Ben Martin 73-73_146
Scottie Scheffler 68-78_146
Branden Grace 75-71_146
Brendan Steele 70-76_146
Scott Stallings 77-69_146
Bo Van Pelt 74-72_146
Rafael Campos 72-74_146
Tain Lee 73-73_146
The following players failed to make the cut.
Harold Varner III 73-74_147
Scott Harrington 73-74_147
Harry Higgs 74-73_147
Tony Finau 73-74_147
Russell Knox 74-73_147
Zach Johnson 71-76_147
Adam Long 73-74_147
Nate Lashley 76-71_147
Jhonattan Vegas 74-73_147
Akshay Bhatia 72-75_147
Bo Hoag 76-71_147
Brice Garnett 72-75_147
Ryan Armour 74-73_147
Danny Willett 73-74_147
Roger Sloan 72-75_147
Henrik Stenson 75-73_148
Austin Cook 78-70_148
Phil Mickelson 79-69_148
Andrew Putnam 77-71_148
Bernd Wiesberger 73-75_148
Andrew Landry 75-73_148
Kevin Chappell 75-73_148
Patrick Rodgers 75-73_148
Peter Malnati 73-75_148
Bronson Burgoon 76-72_148
Sam Burns 75-74_149
Davis Love III 75-74_149
Hunter Mahan 74-75_149
Charles Howell III 73-76_149
Scott Brown 76-73_149
Austin Eckroat 77-72_149
Robby Shelton 75-75_150
Brian Stuard 73-77_150
Hank Lebioda 76-74_150
Rob Oppenheim 77-73_150
Michael Kim 76-74_150
David Hearn 73-77_150
Kramer Hickok 76-74_150
J.J. Killeen 78-72_150
Michael Gligic 73-77_150
Mac Meissner 77-74_151
Adam Schenk 74-77_151
Luke Donald 77-74_151
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 75-76_151
Rhein Gibson 76-75_151
Jim Furyk 77-75_152
J.B. Holmes 78-74_152
Brian Gay 76-76_152
Ryan Brehm 73-79_152
Wesley Bryan 71-81_152
Sam Bennett 80-72_152
Nick Watney 79-74_153
Xinjun Zhang 79-74_153
Byeong Hun An 77-76_153
Jason Dufner 72-81_153
Satoshi Kodaira 76-77_153
D.A. Points 73-80_153
J.J. Spaun 78-75_153
Sam Ryder 75-79_154
Henrik Norlander 78-78_156
Carlos Sainz Jr 75-82_157
Sean O’Hair 83-74_157
Ted Potter, Jr. 76-81_157
Patrick Grimes 85-80_165
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments