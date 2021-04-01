Trending:
PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Scores

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 9:32 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course
San Antonio, Texas
Purse: $7.7 million
Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72
First Round

Camilo Villegas 31-33_64

Sung Kang 31-35_66

Cameron Tringale 34-32_66

Jordan Spieth 35-32_67

Seung-Yul Noh 33-34_67

Hideki Matsuyama 33-34_67

Scottie Scheffler 33-35_68

Tom Hoge 36-32_68

Sebastián Muñoz 34-34_68

Kevin Stadler 33-36_69

Matt Wallace 36-33_69

Vincent Whaley 36-33_69

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 33-37_70

Brendan Steele 35-35_70

Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-36_70

Padraig Harrington 35-35_70

Martin Trainer 34-36_70

Matt Kuchar 36-34_70

Pat Perez 38-32_70

Adam Hadwin 35-35_70

Brandon Hagy 34-36_70

Denny McCarthy 36-35_71

Anirban Lahiri 36-35_71

Sepp Straka 35-36_71

Ryan Moore 36-35_71

Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71

Cameron Davis 35-36_71

Gary Woodland 36-35_71

Corey Conners 36-35_71

Wesley Bryan 36-35_71

Keegan Bradley 38-33_71

Patton Kizzire 37-34_71

Vaughn Taylor 37-34_71

Rory Sabbatini 35-36_71

Zach Johnson 35-36_71

Kyle Stanley 35-36_71

Charl Schwartzel 35-36_71

Doc Redman 35-37_72

Abraham Ancer 39-33_72

Jason Dufner 37-35_72

Brice Garnett 38-34_72

Ryan Palmer 38-34_72

Jimmy Walker 35-37_72

Brandt Snedeker 34-38_72

Chris Kirk 35-37_72

Roger Sloan 38-34_72

Rafael Campos 36-36_72

John Huh 37-35_72

Will Gordon 35-37_72

K.J. Choi 36-36_72

Martin Laird 36-36_72

Si Woo Kim 36-36_72

Keith Mitchell 37-35_72

Chase Seiffert 35-37_72

Akshay Bhatia 36-36_72

Joseph Bramlett 37-35_72

Tom Lewis 37-36_73

Bernd Wiesberger 37-36_73

Ben Martin 38-35_73

Charles Howell III 36-37_73

Danny Willett 38-35_73

Tyler Duncan 34-39_73

D.A. Points 35-38_73

David Hearn 36-37_73

Peter Malnati 36-37_73

Greyson Sigg 37-36_73

Michael Gligic 38-35_73

Tain Lee 37-36_73

Luke List 36-37_73

Harold Varner III 37-36_73

Scott Harrington 35-38_73

Brian Stuard 36-37_73

Tony Finau 35-38_73

Nick Taylor 36-37_73

Adam Long 37-36_73

Matthew NeSmith 34-39_73

Chesson Hadley 36-37_73

Lucas Glover 36-37_73

Ryan Brehm 39-34_73

Adam Schenk 36-38_74

Ryan Armour 37-37_74

Graeme McDowell 38-36_74

Bo Van Pelt 39-35_74

D.J. Trahan 37-37_74

Sebastian Cappelen 34-40_74

Harry Higgs 37-37_74

Joel Dahmen 36-38_74

Russell Knox 37-37_74

Hunter Mahan 37-37_74

Beau Hossler 36-38_74

Jhonattan Vegas 41-33_74

Doug Ghim 38-36_74

Kris Ventura 36-38_74

Sam Fidone 38-36_74

Sam Ryder 38-37_75

Andrew Landry 35-40_75

Branden Grace 36-39_75

Kevin Chappell 36-39_75

Aaron Wise 37-38_75

Patrick Rodgers 38-37_75

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 39-36_75

Robby Shelton 37-38_75

Sam Burns 38-37_75

Kelly Kraft 40-35_75

Henrik Stenson 39-36_75

Davis Love III 38-37_75

Lanto Griffin 38-37_75

Charley Hoffman 38-37_75

Carlos Sainz Jr 37-38_75

Bo Hoag 37-39_76

Cameron Percy 40-36_76

Troy Merritt 41-35_76

Rickie Fowler 39-37_76

Michael Kim 38-38_76

Satoshi Kodaira 41-35_76

Ted Potter, Jr. 39-37_76

Bronson Burgoon 37-39_76

Scott Brown 39-37_76

Rhein Gibson 39-37_76

Kramer Hickok 39-37_76

Brian Gay 40-36_76

Nate Lashley 39-37_76

Hank Lebioda 39-37_76

Luke Donald 39-38_77

Danny Lee 38-39_77

Scott Stallings 41-36_77

Austin Eckroat 38-39_77

Byeong Hun An 37-40_77

Cameron Champ 39-38_77

Andrew Putnam 39-38_77

Jim Furyk 38-39_77

Rob Oppenheim 40-37_77

Mac Meissner 40-37_77

Henrik Norlander 38-40_78

J.J. Spaun 38-40_78

J.J. Killeen 38-40_78

Austin Cook 36-42_78

J.B. Holmes 40-38_78

Xinjun Zhang 40-39_79

Nick Watney 38-41_79

Phil Mickelson 38-41_79

Sam Bennett 40-40_80

Sean O’Hair 41-42_83

Patrick Grimes 43-42_85

