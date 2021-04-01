PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At TPC San Antonio – Oaks Course
|San Antonio, Texas
|Purse: $7.7 million
|Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72
|First Round
Camilo Villegas 31-33_64
Sung Kang 31-35_66
Cameron Tringale 34-32_66
Jordan Spieth 35-32_67
Seung-Yul Noh 33-34_67
Hideki Matsuyama 33-34_67
Scottie Scheffler 33-35_68
Tom Hoge 36-32_68
Sebastián Muñoz 34-34_68
Kevin Stadler 33-36_69
Matt Wallace 36-33_69
Vincent Whaley 36-33_69
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 33-37_70
Brendan Steele 35-35_70
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-36_70
Padraig Harrington 35-35_70
Martin Trainer 34-36_70
Matt Kuchar 36-34_70
Pat Perez 38-32_70
Adam Hadwin 35-35_70
Brandon Hagy 34-36_70
Denny McCarthy 36-35_71
Anirban Lahiri 36-35_71
Sepp Straka 35-36_71
Ryan Moore 36-35_71
Erik van Rooyen 36-35_71
Cameron Davis 35-36_71
Gary Woodland 36-35_71
Corey Conners 36-35_71
Wesley Bryan 36-35_71
Keegan Bradley 38-33_71
Patton Kizzire 37-34_71
Vaughn Taylor 37-34_71
Rory Sabbatini 35-36_71
Zach Johnson 35-36_71
Kyle Stanley 35-36_71
Charl Schwartzel 35-36_71
Doc Redman 35-37_72
Abraham Ancer 39-33_72
Jason Dufner 37-35_72
Brice Garnett 38-34_72
Ryan Palmer 38-34_72
Jimmy Walker 35-37_72
Brandt Snedeker 34-38_72
Chris Kirk 35-37_72
Roger Sloan 38-34_72
Rafael Campos 36-36_72
John Huh 37-35_72
Will Gordon 35-37_72
K.J. Choi 36-36_72
Martin Laird 36-36_72
Si Woo Kim 36-36_72
Keith Mitchell 37-35_72
Chase Seiffert 35-37_72
Akshay Bhatia 36-36_72
Joseph Bramlett 37-35_72
Tom Lewis 37-36_73
Bernd Wiesberger 37-36_73
Ben Martin 38-35_73
Charles Howell III 36-37_73
Danny Willett 38-35_73
Tyler Duncan 34-39_73
D.A. Points 35-38_73
David Hearn 36-37_73
Peter Malnati 36-37_73
Greyson Sigg 37-36_73
Michael Gligic 38-35_73
Tain Lee 37-36_73
Luke List 36-37_73
Harold Varner III 37-36_73
Scott Harrington 35-38_73
Brian Stuard 36-37_73
Tony Finau 35-38_73
Nick Taylor 36-37_73
Adam Long 37-36_73
Matthew NeSmith 34-39_73
Chesson Hadley 36-37_73
Lucas Glover 36-37_73
Ryan Brehm 39-34_73
Adam Schenk 36-38_74
Ryan Armour 37-37_74
Graeme McDowell 38-36_74
Bo Van Pelt 39-35_74
D.J. Trahan 37-37_74
Sebastian Cappelen 34-40_74
Harry Higgs 37-37_74
Joel Dahmen 36-38_74
Russell Knox 37-37_74
Hunter Mahan 37-37_74
Beau Hossler 36-38_74
Jhonattan Vegas 41-33_74
Doug Ghim 38-36_74
Kris Ventura 36-38_74
Sam Fidone 38-36_74
Sam Ryder 38-37_75
Andrew Landry 35-40_75
Branden Grace 36-39_75
Kevin Chappell 36-39_75
Aaron Wise 37-38_75
Patrick Rodgers 38-37_75
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 39-36_75
Robby Shelton 37-38_75
Sam Burns 38-37_75
Kelly Kraft 40-35_75
Henrik Stenson 39-36_75
Davis Love III 38-37_75
Lanto Griffin 38-37_75
Charley Hoffman 38-37_75
Carlos Sainz Jr 37-38_75
Bo Hoag 37-39_76
Cameron Percy 40-36_76
Troy Merritt 41-35_76
Rickie Fowler 39-37_76
Michael Kim 38-38_76
Satoshi Kodaira 41-35_76
Ted Potter, Jr. 39-37_76
Bronson Burgoon 37-39_76
Scott Brown 39-37_76
Rhein Gibson 39-37_76
Kramer Hickok 39-37_76
Brian Gay 40-36_76
Nate Lashley 39-37_76
Hank Lebioda 39-37_76
Luke Donald 39-38_77
Danny Lee 38-39_77
Scott Stallings 41-36_77
Austin Eckroat 38-39_77
Byeong Hun An 37-40_77
Cameron Champ 39-38_77
Andrew Putnam 39-38_77
Jim Furyk 38-39_77
Rob Oppenheim 40-37_77
Mac Meissner 40-37_77
Henrik Norlander 38-40_78
J.J. Spaun 38-40_78
J.J. Killeen 38-40_78
Austin Cook 36-42_78
J.B. Holmes 40-38_78
Xinjun Zhang 40-39_79
Nick Watney 38-41_79
Phil Mickelson 38-41_79
Sam Bennett 40-40_80
Sean O’Hair 41-42_83
Patrick Grimes 43-42_85
