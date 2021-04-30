PGA Tour Valspar Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|Second Round
Keegan Bradley 64-66_130 -12
Sam Burns 67-63_130 -12
Lucas Glover 69-65_134 -8
Max Homa 66-68_134 -8
Charley Hoffman 68-66_134 -8
Charl Schwartzel 70-65_135 -7
Sungjae Im 68-67_135 -7
Zach Johnson 68-67_135 -7
Tom Lewis 70-65_135 -7
Hank Lebioda 66-69_135 -7
Cameron Tringale 69-67_136 -6
Scott Stallings 67-69_136 -6
Joaquin Niemann 68-68_136 -6
Jason Kokrak 67-69_136 -6
Pat Perez 68-68_136 -6
Vaughn Taylor 70-67_137 -5
Troy Merritt 68-69_137 -5
Branden Grace 69-68_137 -5
Danny Lee 70-67_137 -5
Michael Gligic 69-68_137 -5
Abraham Ancer 67-70_137 -5
Bubba Watson 70-67_137 -5
Kevin Na 68-69_137 -5
Kyle Stanley 68-70_138 -4
Charles Howell III 70-68_138 -4
Brandt Snedeker 69-69_138 -4
Viktor Hovland 69-69_138 -4
Henrik Norlander 69-69_138 -4
Chase Koepka 68-70_138 -4
Bo Van Pelt 71-67_138 -4
Corey Conners 70-68_138 -4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-69_138 -4
Camilo Villegas 71-68_139 -3
Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139 -3
Scott Brown 67-72_139 -3
Russell Knox 69-70_139 -3
Dustin Johnson 71-68_139 -3
Jhonattan Vegas 70-69_139 -3
Matthew NeSmith 70-69_139 -3
Paul Casey 68-71_139 -3
Adam Schenk 71-69_140 -2
Louis Oosthuizen 73-67_140 -2
Ian Poulter 69-71_140 -2
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-73_140 -2
Ryan Palmer 70-70_140 -2
Justin Thomas 69-71_140 -2
Scottie Scheffler 73-67_140 -2
Doc Redman 68-72_140 -2
Ryan Moore 66-74_140 -2
Keith Mitchell 70-70_140 -2
Wesley Bryan 69-71_140 -2
Beau Hossler 68-72_140 -2
Vincent Whaley 69-71_140 -2
Alex Noren 73-68_141 -1
Jimmy Walker 72-69_141 -1
J.T. Poston 68-73_141 -1
Patton Kizzire 66-75_141 -1
Luke Donald 69-72_141 -1
Denny McCarthy 72-69_141 -1
Wyndham Clark 69-72_141 -1
Peter Uihlein 73-68_141 -1
Joseph Bramlett 71-70_141 -1
Kramer Hickok 67-74_141 -1
Byeong Hun An 70-71_141 -1
Tyler Duncan 70-71_141 -1
J.B. Holmes 70-71_141 -1
Henrik Stenson 71-70_141 -1
Jason Dufner 70-71_141 -1
Brandon Hagy 74-67_141 -1
The following players failed to make the cut.
Mark Hubbard 74-68_142 E
Bo Hoag 72-70_142 E
Luke List 72-70_142 E
Rasmus Hojgaard 73-69_142 E
Jamie Lovemark 72-70_142 E
Xinjun Zhang 72-70_142 E
Emiliano Grillo 66-76_142 E
Patrick Rodgers 70-72_142 E
Patrick Reed 70-72_142 E
Phil Mickelson 73-69_142 E
William McGirt 70-72_142 E
Kevin Kisner 68-74_142 E
Austin Cook 72-70_142 E
Tim Wilkinson 71-71_142 E
Sean O’Hair 71-71_142 E
Jonas Blixt 72-70_142 E
Doug Ghim 72-70_142 E
Sam Horsfield 71-71_142 E
Danny Willett 71-72_143 +1
Satoshi Kodaira 71-72_143 +1
Peter Malnati 71-72_143 +1
Rafael Campos 73-70_143 +1
Ryan Brehm 72-71_143 +1
David Hearn 70-73_143 +1
James Hahn 75-68_143 +1
Aaron Baddeley 72-71_143 +1
Robby Shelton 74-69_143 +1
Nick Watney 72-71_143 +1
Brian Gay 73-71_144 +2
D.A. Points 71-73_144 +2
Michael Kim 73-71_144 +2
Adam Long 72-72_144 +2
Erik van Rooyen 74-70_144 +2
Tom Hoge 72-72_144 +2
Rory Sabbatini 71-73_144 +2
Roger Sloan 73-71_144 +2
Chris Kirk 70-74_144 +2
Andrew Putnam 71-73_144 +2
Kevin Streelman 72-72_144 +2
Nick Taylor 69-75_144 +2
Sung Kang 71-73_144 +2
Lanto Griffin 73-71_144 +2
Brian Stuard 71-73_144 +2
Sam Ryder 72-72_144 +2
Chesson Hadley 73-72_145 +3
Andrew Landry 72-73_145 +3
J.J. Spaun 69-76_145 +3
K.J. Choi 71-74_145 +3
Kevin Tway 74-71_145 +3
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-75_145 +3
Hudson Swafford 71-74_145 +3
Rob Oppenheim 72-73_145 +3
Adam Hadwin 73-72_145 +3
Kris Ventura 72-73_145 +3
Michael Visacki 74-71_145 +3
Cameron Davis 74-72_146 +4
Cameron Percy 74-72_146 +4
D.J. Trahan 72-74_146 +4
Kelly Kraft 71-75_146 +4
Grayson Murray 75-71_146 +4
Martin Laird 73-73_146 +4
Chez Reavie 75-71_146 +4
Mackenzie Hughes 75-71_146 +4
Russell Henley 74-72_146 +4
Talor Gooch 73-74_147 +5
Chase Seiffert 73-74_147 +5
Graeme McDowell 74-73_147 +5
Justin Rose 74-73_147 +5
Richy Werenski 77-70_147 +5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-74_147 +5
Sebastian Cappelen 74-73_147 +5
Hunter Mahan 71-76_147 +5
Rhein Gibson 72-76_148 +6
John Huh 77-71_148 +6
Kevin Stadler 75-73_148 +6
Ryan Armour 76-72_148 +6
Gary Woodland 77-71_148 +6
Martin Trainer 73-75_148 +6
Daniel Chopra 73-75_148 +6
John Augenstein 74-74_148 +6
Jordan Hahn 78-71_149 +7
Scott Piercy 76-74_150 +8
Brad Adamonis 72-78_150 +8
Jim Herman 79-72_151 +9
Nelson Ledesma 77-75_152 +10
Rod Perry 77-79_156 +14
