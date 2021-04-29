PGA Tour Valspar Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|First Round
Keegan Bradley 34-30_64 -7
Emiliano Grillo 33-33_66 -5
Ryan Moore 35-31_66 -5
Hank Lebioda 33-33_66 -5
Max Homa 31-35_66 -5
Patton Kizzire 34-32_66 -5
Abraham Ancer 35-32_67 -4
Jason Kokrak 34-33_67 -4
Sam Burns 34-33_67 -4
Scott Stallings 35-32_67 -4
Scott Brown 34-33_67 -4
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-32_67 -4
Kramer Hickok 31-36_67 -4
Paul Casey 33-35_68 -3
Pat Perez 34-34_68 -3
Kevin Kisner 34-34_68 -3
Kevin Na 34-34_68 -3
Charley Hoffman 33-35_68 -3
Beau Hossler 33-35_68 -3
Kyle Stanley 33-35_68 -3
Troy Merritt 36-32_68 -3
J.T. Poston 33-35_68 -3
Sungjae Im 34-34_68 -3
Joaquin Niemann 34-34_68 -3
Zach Johnson 36-32_68 -3
Doc Redman 33-35_68 -3
Chase Koepka 33-35_68 -3
Wesley Bryan 33-36_69 -2
Nick Taylor 37-32_69 -2
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-34_69 -2
Vincent Whaley 37-32_69 -2
Cameron Tringale 35-34_69 -2
Lucas Glover 34-35_69 -2
Branden Grace 36-33_69 -2
Brandt Snedeker 33-36_69 -2
Russell Knox 35-34_69 -2
Viktor Hovland 36-33_69 -2
Ian Poulter 35-34_69 -2
Justin Thomas 33-36_69 -2
Luke Donald 35-34_69 -2
J.J. Spaun 34-35_69 -2
Wyndham Clark 36-33_69 -2
Henrik Norlander 34-35_69 -2
Michael Gligic 36-33_69 -2
Byeong Hun An 36-34_70 -1
Jhonattan Vegas 35-35_70 -1
David Hearn 35-35_70 -1
Matthew NeSmith 37-33_70 -1
Chris Kirk 34-36_70 -1
Patrick Rodgers 37-33_70 -1
Tyler Duncan 34-36_70 -1
Corey Conners 34-36_70 -1
J.B. Holmes 34-36_70 -1
Bubba Watson 38-32_70 -1
Keith Mitchell 34-36_70 -1
William McGirt 35-35_70 -1
Patrick Reed 36-34_70 -1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-36_70 -1
Jason Dufner 34-36_70 -1
Vaughn Taylor 35-35_70 -1
Charl Schwartzel 35-35_70 -1
Charles Howell III 36-34_70 -1
Ryan Palmer 35-35_70 -1
Tom Lewis 35-35_70 -1
Danny Lee 35-35_70 -1
K.J. Choi 36-35_71 E
Kelly Kraft 38-33_71 E
Bo Van Pelt 38-33_71 E
Hunter Mahan 38-33_71 E
Andrew Putnam 37-34_71 E
Henrik Stenson 38-33_71 E
Hudson Swafford 33-38_71 E
Sung Kang 36-35_71 E
Sean O’Hair 36-35_71 E
Brian Stuard 37-34_71 E
Tim Wilkinson 35-36_71 E
Sam Horsfield 36-35_71 E
Bronson Burgoon 39-32_71 E
Camilo Villegas 37-34_71 E
Adam Schenk 35-36_71 E
Danny Willett 35-36_71 E
Dustin Johnson 35-36_71 E
D.A. Points 37-34_71 E
Satoshi Kodaira 36-35_71 E
Peter Malnati 34-37_71 E
Rory Sabbatini 36-35_71 E
Joseph Bramlett 35-36_71 E
Jamie Lovemark 37-35_72 +1
Xinjun Zhang 36-36_72 +1
Aaron Baddeley 36-36_72 +1
Kevin Streelman 38-34_72 +1
Austin Cook 37-35_72 +1
Jonas Blixt 37-35_72 +1
Nick Watney 37-35_72 +1
Sam Ryder 36-36_72 +1
Doug Ghim 35-37_72 +1
Rob Oppenheim 37-35_72 +1
Brad Adamonis 38-34_72 +1
Kris Ventura 39-33_72 +1
D.J. Trahan 34-38_72 +1
Andrew Landry 35-37_72 +1
Rhein Gibson 37-35_72 +1
Jimmy Walker 37-35_72 +1
Adam Long 35-37_72 +1
Bo Hoag 38-34_72 +1
Denny McCarthy 37-35_72 +1
Tom Hoge 38-34_72 +1
Luke List 37-35_72 +1
Ryan Brehm 36-36_72 +1
Martin Laird 36-37_73 +2
Martin Trainer 36-37_73 +2
Phil Mickelson 37-36_73 +2
Lanto Griffin 38-35_73 +2
Daniel Chopra 37-36_73 +2
Adam Hadwin 37-36_73 +2
Alex Noren 37-36_73 +2
Chesson Hadley 37-36_73 +2
Talor Gooch 37-36_73 +2
Louis Oosthuizen 37-36_73 +2
Chase Seiffert 38-35_73 +2
Brian Gay 38-35_73 +2
Michael Kim 38-35_73 +2
Scottie Scheffler 38-35_73 +2
Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-35_73 +2
Peter Uihlein 37-36_73 +2
Rafael Campos 37-36_73 +2
Roger Sloan 35-38_73 +2
Rasmus Hojgaard 37-36_73 +2
Kevin Tway 36-38_74 +3
Robby Shelton 40-34_74 +3
Russell Henley 38-36_74 +3
John Augenstein 36-38_74 +3
Michael Visacki 38-36_74 +3
Brandon Hagy 38-36_74 +3
Cameron Davis 38-36_74 +3
Cameron Percy 39-35_74 +3
Graeme McDowell 35-39_74 +3
Justin Rose 38-36_74 +3
Mark Hubbard 39-35_74 +3
Erik van Rooyen 36-38_74 +3
Sebastian Cappelen 36-38_74 +3
James Hahn 37-38_75 +4
Grayson Murray 38-37_75 +4
Kevin Stadler 38-37_75 +4
Mackenzie Hughes 39-36_75 +4
Chez Reavie 40-35_75 +4
Scott Harrington 35-40_75 +4
Ryan Armour 37-39_76 +5
Scott Piercy 38-38_76 +5
John Huh 39-38_77 +6
Gary Woodland 36-41_77 +6
Richy Werenski 42-35_77 +6
Rod Perry 36-41_77 +6
Nelson Ledesma 38-39_77 +6
Jordan Hahn 38-40_78 +7
Jim Herman 42-37_79 +8
