PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 7:38 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Second Round

Keegan Bradley 64-66_130

Sam Burns 67-63_130

Lucas Glover 69-65_134

Max Homa 66-68_134

Charley Hoffman 68-66_134

Charl Schwartzel 70-65_135

Sungjae Im 68-67_135

Zach Johnson 68-67_135

Tom Lewis 70-65_135

Hank Lebioda 66-69_135

Cameron Tringale 69-67_136

Scott Stallings 67-69_136

Joaquin Niemann 68-68_136

Jason Kokrak 67-69_136

Pat Perez 68-68_136

Vaughn Taylor 70-67_137

Troy Merritt 68-69_137

Branden Grace 69-68_137

Danny Lee 70-67_137

Michael Gligic 69-68_137

Abraham Ancer 67-70_137

Bubba Watson 70-67_137

Kevin Na 68-69_137

Kyle Stanley 68-70_138

Charles Howell III 70-68_138

Brandt Snedeker 69-69_138

Viktor Hovland 69-69_138

Henrik Norlander 69-69_138

Chase Koepka 68-70_138

Bo Van Pelt 71-67_138

Corey Conners 70-68_138

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-69_138

Camilo Villegas 71-68_139

Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139

Scott Brown 67-72_139

Russell Knox 69-70_139

Dustin Johnson 71-68_139

Jhonattan Vegas 70-69_139

Matthew NeSmith 70-69_139

Paul Casey 68-71_139

Adam Schenk 71-69_140

Louis Oosthuizen 73-67_140

Ian Poulter 69-71_140

Ted Potter, Jr. 67-73_140

Ryan Palmer 70-70_140

Justin Thomas 69-71_140

Scottie Scheffler 73-67_140

Doc Redman 68-72_140

Ryan Moore 66-74_140

Keith Mitchell 70-70_140

Wesley Bryan 69-71_140

Beau Hossler 68-72_140

Vincent Whaley 69-71_140

Alex Noren 73-68_141

Jimmy Walker 72-69_141

J.T. Poston 68-73_141

Patton Kizzire 66-75_141

Luke Donald 69-72_141

Denny McCarthy 72-69_141

Wyndham Clark 69-72_141

Peter Uihlein 73-68_141

Joseph Bramlett 71-70_141

Kramer Hickok 67-74_141

Byeong Hun An 70-71_141

Tyler Duncan 70-71_141

J.B. Holmes 70-71_141

Henrik Stenson 71-70_141

Jason Dufner 70-71_141

Brandon Hagy 74-67_141

The following players failed to make the cut.

Mark Hubbard 74-68_142

Bo Hoag 72-70_142

Luke List 72-70_142

Rasmus Hojgaard 73-69_142

Jamie Lovemark 72-70_142

Xinjun Zhang 72-70_142

Emiliano Grillo 66-76_142

Patrick Rodgers 70-72_142

Patrick Reed 70-72_142

Phil Mickelson 73-69_142

William McGirt 70-72_142

Kevin Kisner 68-74_142

Austin Cook 72-70_142

Tim Wilkinson 71-71_142

Sean O’Hair 71-71_142

Jonas Blixt 72-70_142

Doug Ghim 72-70_142

Sam Horsfield 71-71_142

Danny Willett 71-72_143

Satoshi Kodaira 71-72_143

Peter Malnati 71-72_143

Rafael Campos 73-70_143

Ryan Brehm 72-71_143

David Hearn 70-73_143

James Hahn 75-68_143

Aaron Baddeley 72-71_143

Robby Shelton 74-69_143

Nick Watney 72-71_143

Brian Gay 73-71_144

D.A. Points 71-73_144

Michael Kim 73-71_144

Adam Long 72-72_144

Erik van Rooyen 74-70_144

Tom Hoge 72-72_144

Rory Sabbatini 71-73_144

Roger Sloan 73-71_144

Chris Kirk 70-74_144

Andrew Putnam 71-73_144

Kevin Streelman 72-72_144

Nick Taylor 69-75_144

Sung Kang 71-73_144

Lanto Griffin 73-71_144

Brian Stuard 71-73_144

Sam Ryder 72-72_144

Chesson Hadley 73-72_145

Andrew Landry 72-73_145

J.J. Spaun 69-76_145

K.J. Choi 71-74_145

Kevin Tway 74-71_145

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-75_145

Hudson Swafford 71-74_145

Rob Oppenheim 72-73_145

Adam Hadwin 73-72_145

Kris Ventura 72-73_145

Michael Visacki 74-71_145

Cameron Davis 74-72_146

Cameron Percy 74-72_146

D.J. Trahan 72-74_146

Kelly Kraft 71-75_146

Grayson Murray 75-71_146

Martin Laird 73-73_146

Chez Reavie 75-71_146

Mackenzie Hughes 75-71_146

Russell Henley 74-72_146

Talor Gooch 73-74_147

Chase Seiffert 73-74_147

Graeme McDowell 74-73_147

Justin Rose 74-73_147

Richy Werenski 77-70_147

Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-74_147

Sebastian Cappelen 74-73_147

Hunter Mahan 71-76_147

Rhein Gibson 72-76_148

John Huh 77-71_148

Kevin Stadler 75-73_148

Ryan Armour 76-72_148

Gary Woodland 77-71_148

Martin Trainer 73-75_148

Daniel Chopra 73-75_148

John Augenstein 74-74_148

Jordan Hahn 78-71_149

Scott Piercy 76-74_150

Brad Adamonis 72-78_150

Jim Herman 79-72_151

Nelson Ledesma 77-75_152

Rod Perry 77-79_156

Sports News

