PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|Second Round
Keegan Bradley 64-66_130
Sam Burns 67-63_130
Lucas Glover 69-65_134
Max Homa 66-68_134
Charley Hoffman 68-66_134
Charl Schwartzel 70-65_135
Sungjae Im 68-67_135
Zach Johnson 68-67_135
Tom Lewis 70-65_135
Hank Lebioda 66-69_135
Cameron Tringale 69-67_136
Scott Stallings 67-69_136
Joaquin Niemann 68-68_136
Jason Kokrak 67-69_136
Pat Perez 68-68_136
Vaughn Taylor 70-67_137
Troy Merritt 68-69_137
Branden Grace 69-68_137
Danny Lee 70-67_137
Michael Gligic 69-68_137
Abraham Ancer 67-70_137
Bubba Watson 70-67_137
Kevin Na 68-69_137
Kyle Stanley 68-70_138
Charles Howell III 70-68_138
Brandt Snedeker 69-69_138
Viktor Hovland 69-69_138
Henrik Norlander 69-69_138
Chase Koepka 68-70_138
Bo Van Pelt 71-67_138
Corey Conners 70-68_138
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-69_138
Camilo Villegas 71-68_139
Bronson Burgoon 71-68_139
Scott Brown 67-72_139
Russell Knox 69-70_139
Dustin Johnson 71-68_139
Jhonattan Vegas 70-69_139
Matthew NeSmith 70-69_139
Paul Casey 68-71_139
Adam Schenk 71-69_140
Louis Oosthuizen 73-67_140
Ian Poulter 69-71_140
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-73_140
Ryan Palmer 70-70_140
Justin Thomas 69-71_140
Scottie Scheffler 73-67_140
Doc Redman 68-72_140
Ryan Moore 66-74_140
Keith Mitchell 70-70_140
Wesley Bryan 69-71_140
Beau Hossler 68-72_140
Vincent Whaley 69-71_140
Alex Noren 73-68_141
Jimmy Walker 72-69_141
J.T. Poston 68-73_141
Patton Kizzire 66-75_141
Luke Donald 69-72_141
Denny McCarthy 72-69_141
Wyndham Clark 69-72_141
Peter Uihlein 73-68_141
Joseph Bramlett 71-70_141
Kramer Hickok 67-74_141
Byeong Hun An 70-71_141
Tyler Duncan 70-71_141
J.B. Holmes 70-71_141
Henrik Stenson 71-70_141
Jason Dufner 70-71_141
Brandon Hagy 74-67_141
The following players failed to make the cut.
Mark Hubbard 74-68_142
Bo Hoag 72-70_142
Luke List 72-70_142
Rasmus Hojgaard 73-69_142
Jamie Lovemark 72-70_142
Xinjun Zhang 72-70_142
Emiliano Grillo 66-76_142
Patrick Rodgers 70-72_142
Patrick Reed 70-72_142
Phil Mickelson 73-69_142
William McGirt 70-72_142
Kevin Kisner 68-74_142
Austin Cook 72-70_142
Tim Wilkinson 71-71_142
Sean O’Hair 71-71_142
Jonas Blixt 72-70_142
Doug Ghim 72-70_142
Sam Horsfield 71-71_142
Danny Willett 71-72_143
Satoshi Kodaira 71-72_143
Peter Malnati 71-72_143
Rafael Campos 73-70_143
Ryan Brehm 72-71_143
David Hearn 70-73_143
James Hahn 75-68_143
Aaron Baddeley 72-71_143
Robby Shelton 74-69_143
Nick Watney 72-71_143
Brian Gay 73-71_144
D.A. Points 71-73_144
Michael Kim 73-71_144
Adam Long 72-72_144
Erik van Rooyen 74-70_144
Tom Hoge 72-72_144
Rory Sabbatini 71-73_144
Roger Sloan 73-71_144
Chris Kirk 70-74_144
Andrew Putnam 71-73_144
Kevin Streelman 72-72_144
Nick Taylor 69-75_144
Sung Kang 71-73_144
Lanto Griffin 73-71_144
Brian Stuard 71-73_144
Sam Ryder 72-72_144
Chesson Hadley 73-72_145
Andrew Landry 72-73_145
J.J. Spaun 69-76_145
K.J. Choi 71-74_145
Kevin Tway 74-71_145
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 70-75_145
Hudson Swafford 71-74_145
Rob Oppenheim 72-73_145
Adam Hadwin 73-72_145
Kris Ventura 72-73_145
Michael Visacki 74-71_145
Cameron Davis 74-72_146
Cameron Percy 74-72_146
D.J. Trahan 72-74_146
Kelly Kraft 71-75_146
Grayson Murray 75-71_146
Martin Laird 73-73_146
Chez Reavie 75-71_146
Mackenzie Hughes 75-71_146
Russell Henley 74-72_146
Talor Gooch 73-74_147
Chase Seiffert 73-74_147
Graeme McDowell 74-73_147
Justin Rose 74-73_147
Richy Werenski 77-70_147
Rafa Cabrera Bello 73-74_147
Sebastian Cappelen 74-73_147
Hunter Mahan 71-76_147
Rhein Gibson 72-76_148
John Huh 77-71_148
Kevin Stadler 75-73_148
Ryan Armour 76-72_148
Gary Woodland 77-71_148
Martin Trainer 73-75_148
Daniel Chopra 73-75_148
John Augenstein 74-74_148
Jordan Hahn 78-71_149
Scott Piercy 76-74_150
Brad Adamonis 72-78_150
Jim Herman 79-72_151
Nelson Ledesma 77-75_152
Rod Perry 77-79_156
