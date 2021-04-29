Trending:
PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 7:45 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Purse: $6.9 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
First Round

Keegan Bradley 34-30_64

Emiliano Grillo 33-33_66

Ryan Moore 35-31_66

Hank Lebioda 33-33_66

Max Homa 31-35_66

Patton Kizzire 34-32_66

Abraham Ancer 35-32_67

Jason Kokrak 34-33_67

Sam Burns 34-33_67

Scott Stallings 35-32_67

Scott Brown 34-33_67

Ted Potter, Jr. 35-32_67

Kramer Hickok 31-36_67

Paul Casey 33-35_68

Pat Perez 34-34_68

Kevin Kisner 34-34_68

Kevin Na 34-34_68

Charley Hoffman 33-35_68

Beau Hossler 33-35_68

Kyle Stanley 33-35_68

Troy Merritt 36-32_68

J.T. Poston 33-35_68

Sungjae Im 34-34_68

Joaquin Niemann 34-34_68

Zach Johnson 36-32_68

Doc Redman 33-35_68

Chase Koepka 33-35_68

Wesley Bryan 33-36_69

Nick Taylor 37-32_69

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-34_69

Vincent Whaley 37-32_69

Cameron Tringale 35-34_69

Lucas Glover 34-35_69

Branden Grace 36-33_69

Brandt Snedeker 33-36_69

Russell Knox 35-34_69

Viktor Hovland 36-33_69

Ian Poulter 35-34_69

Justin Thomas 33-36_69

Luke Donald 35-34_69

J.J. Spaun 34-35_69

Wyndham Clark 36-33_69

Henrik Norlander 34-35_69

Michael Gligic 36-33_69

Byeong Hun An 36-34_70

Jhonattan Vegas 35-35_70

David Hearn 35-35_70

Matthew NeSmith 37-33_70

Chris Kirk 34-36_70

Patrick Rodgers 37-33_70

Tyler Duncan 34-36_70

Corey Conners 34-36_70

J.B. Holmes 34-36_70

Bubba Watson 38-32_70

Keith Mitchell 34-36_70

William McGirt 35-35_70

Patrick Reed 36-34_70

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-36_70

Jason Dufner 34-36_70

Vaughn Taylor 35-35_70

Charl Schwartzel 35-35_70

Charles Howell III 36-34_70

Ryan Palmer 35-35_70

Tom Lewis 35-35_70

Danny Lee 35-35_70

K.J. Choi 36-35_71

Kelly Kraft 38-33_71

Bo Van Pelt 38-33_71

Hunter Mahan 38-33_71

Andrew Putnam 37-34_71

Henrik Stenson 38-33_71

Hudson Swafford 33-38_71

Sung Kang 36-35_71

Sean O’Hair 36-35_71

Brian Stuard 37-34_71

Tim Wilkinson 35-36_71

Sam Horsfield 36-35_71

Bronson Burgoon 39-32_71

Camilo Villegas 37-34_71

Adam Schenk 35-36_71

Danny Willett 35-36_71

Dustin Johnson 35-36_71

D.A. Points 37-34_71

Satoshi Kodaira 36-35_71

Peter Malnati 34-37_71

Rory Sabbatini 36-35_71

Joseph Bramlett 35-36_71

Jamie Lovemark 37-35_72

Xinjun Zhang 36-36_72

Aaron Baddeley 36-36_72

Kevin Streelman 38-34_72

Austin Cook 37-35_72

Jonas Blixt 37-35_72

Nick Watney 37-35_72

Sam Ryder 36-36_72

Doug Ghim 35-37_72

Rob Oppenheim 37-35_72

Brad Adamonis 38-34_72

Kris Ventura 39-33_72

D.J. Trahan 34-38_72

Andrew Landry 35-37_72

Rhein Gibson 37-35_72

Jimmy Walker 37-35_72

Adam Long 35-37_72

Bo Hoag 38-34_72

Denny McCarthy 37-35_72

Tom Hoge 38-34_72

Luke List 37-35_72

Ryan Brehm 36-36_72

Martin Laird 36-37_73

Martin Trainer 36-37_73

Phil Mickelson 37-36_73

Lanto Griffin 38-35_73

Daniel Chopra 37-36_73

Adam Hadwin 37-36_73

Alex Noren 37-36_73

Chesson Hadley 37-36_73

Talor Gooch 37-36_73

Louis Oosthuizen 37-36_73

Chase Seiffert 38-35_73

Brian Gay 38-35_73

Michael Kim 38-35_73

Scottie Scheffler 38-35_73

Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-35_73

Peter Uihlein 37-36_73

Rafael Campos 37-36_73

Roger Sloan 35-38_73

Rasmus Hojgaard 37-36_73

Kevin Tway 36-38_74

Robby Shelton 40-34_74

Russell Henley 38-36_74

John Augenstein 36-38_74

Michael Visacki 38-36_74

Brandon Hagy 38-36_74

Cameron Davis 38-36_74

Cameron Percy 39-35_74

Graeme McDowell 35-39_74

Justin Rose 38-36_74

Mark Hubbard 39-35_74

Erik van Rooyen 36-38_74

Sebastian Cappelen 36-38_74

James Hahn 37-38_75

Grayson Murray 38-37_75

Kevin Stadler 38-37_75

Mackenzie Hughes 39-36_75

Chez Reavie 40-35_75

Scott Harrington 35-40_75

Ryan Armour 37-39_76

Scott Piercy 38-38_76

John Huh 39-38_77

Gary Woodland 36-41_77

Richy Werenski 42-35_77

Rod Perry 36-41_77

Nelson Ledesma 38-39_77

Jordan Hahn 38-40_78

Jim Herman 42-37_79

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

