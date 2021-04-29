PGA Tour Valspar Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Innisbrook Resort – Cooperhead Course
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|Purse: $6.9 million
|Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
|First Round
Keegan Bradley 34-30_64
Emiliano Grillo 33-33_66
Ryan Moore 35-31_66
Hank Lebioda 33-33_66
Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.
Max Homa 31-35_66
Patton Kizzire 34-32_66
Abraham Ancer 35-32_67
Jason Kokrak 34-33_67
Sam Burns 34-33_67
Scott Stallings 35-32_67
Scott Brown 34-33_67
Ted Potter, Jr. 35-32_67
Kramer Hickok 31-36_67
Paul Casey 33-35_68
Pat Perez 34-34_68
Kevin Kisner 34-34_68
Kevin Na 34-34_68
Charley Hoffman 33-35_68
Beau Hossler 33-35_68
Kyle Stanley 33-35_68
Troy Merritt 36-32_68
J.T. Poston 33-35_68
Sungjae Im 34-34_68
Joaquin Niemann 34-34_68
Zach Johnson 36-32_68
Doc Redman 33-35_68
Chase Koepka 33-35_68
Wesley Bryan 33-36_69
Nick Taylor 37-32_69
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35-34_69
Vincent Whaley 37-32_69
Cameron Tringale 35-34_69
Lucas Glover 34-35_69
Branden Grace 36-33_69
Brandt Snedeker 33-36_69
Russell Knox 35-34_69
Viktor Hovland 36-33_69
Ian Poulter 35-34_69
Justin Thomas 33-36_69
Luke Donald 35-34_69
J.J. Spaun 34-35_69
Wyndham Clark 36-33_69
Henrik Norlander 34-35_69
Michael Gligic 36-33_69
Byeong Hun An 36-34_70
Jhonattan Vegas 35-35_70
David Hearn 35-35_70
Matthew NeSmith 37-33_70
Chris Kirk 34-36_70
Patrick Rodgers 37-33_70
Tyler Duncan 34-36_70
Corey Conners 34-36_70
J.B. Holmes 34-36_70
Bubba Watson 38-32_70
Keith Mitchell 34-36_70
William McGirt 35-35_70
Patrick Reed 36-34_70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 34-36_70
Jason Dufner 34-36_70
Vaughn Taylor 35-35_70
Charl Schwartzel 35-35_70
Charles Howell III 36-34_70
Ryan Palmer 35-35_70
Tom Lewis 35-35_70
Danny Lee 35-35_70
K.J. Choi 36-35_71
Kelly Kraft 38-33_71
Bo Van Pelt 38-33_71
Hunter Mahan 38-33_71
Andrew Putnam 37-34_71
Henrik Stenson 38-33_71
Hudson Swafford 33-38_71
Sung Kang 36-35_71
Sean O’Hair 36-35_71
Brian Stuard 37-34_71
Tim Wilkinson 35-36_71
Sam Horsfield 36-35_71
Bronson Burgoon 39-32_71
Camilo Villegas 37-34_71
Adam Schenk 35-36_71
Danny Willett 35-36_71
Dustin Johnson 35-36_71
D.A. Points 37-34_71
Satoshi Kodaira 36-35_71
Peter Malnati 34-37_71
Rory Sabbatini 36-35_71
Joseph Bramlett 35-36_71
Jamie Lovemark 37-35_72
Xinjun Zhang 36-36_72
Aaron Baddeley 36-36_72
Kevin Streelman 38-34_72
Austin Cook 37-35_72
Jonas Blixt 37-35_72
Nick Watney 37-35_72
Sam Ryder 36-36_72
Doug Ghim 35-37_72
Rob Oppenheim 37-35_72
Brad Adamonis 38-34_72
Kris Ventura 39-33_72
D.J. Trahan 34-38_72
Andrew Landry 35-37_72
Rhein Gibson 37-35_72
Jimmy Walker 37-35_72
Adam Long 35-37_72
Bo Hoag 38-34_72
Denny McCarthy 37-35_72
Tom Hoge 38-34_72
Luke List 37-35_72
Ryan Brehm 36-36_72
Martin Laird 36-37_73
Martin Trainer 36-37_73
Phil Mickelson 37-36_73
Lanto Griffin 38-35_73
Daniel Chopra 37-36_73
Adam Hadwin 37-36_73
Alex Noren 37-36_73
Chesson Hadley 37-36_73
Talor Gooch 37-36_73
Louis Oosthuizen 37-36_73
Chase Seiffert 38-35_73
Brian Gay 38-35_73
Michael Kim 38-35_73
Scottie Scheffler 38-35_73
Rafa Cabrera Bello 38-35_73
Peter Uihlein 37-36_73
Rafael Campos 37-36_73
Roger Sloan 35-38_73
Rasmus Hojgaard 37-36_73
Kevin Tway 36-38_74
Robby Shelton 40-34_74
Russell Henley 38-36_74
John Augenstein 36-38_74
Michael Visacki 38-36_74
Brandon Hagy 38-36_74
Cameron Davis 38-36_74
Cameron Percy 39-35_74
Graeme McDowell 35-39_74
Justin Rose 38-36_74
Mark Hubbard 39-35_74
Erik van Rooyen 36-38_74
Sebastian Cappelen 36-38_74
James Hahn 37-38_75
Grayson Murray 38-37_75
Kevin Stadler 38-37_75
Mackenzie Hughes 39-36_75
Chez Reavie 40-35_75
Scott Harrington 35-40_75
Ryan Armour 37-39_76
Scott Piercy 38-38_76
John Huh 39-38_77
Gary Woodland 36-41_77
Richy Werenski 42-35_77
Rod Perry 36-41_77
Nelson Ledesma 38-39_77
Jordan Hahn 38-40_78
Jim Herman 42-37_79
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments