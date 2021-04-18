Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0

|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Columbus, Eloy Room, Matt Lampson.
Yellow Cards_Glesnes, Philadelphia, 40th; Diaz, Columbus, 56th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 61st; Kitchen, Columbus, 64th; Santos, Philadelphia, 75th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 89th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Eric Boria, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.
___
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Anthony Fontana (Sergio Santos, 62nd), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 65th), Perry Kitchen, Pedro Santos (Alexandru Matan, 88th), Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 84th).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments