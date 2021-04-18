Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 0, Columbus 0

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 8:12 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Columbus, Eloy Room, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Glesnes, Philadelphia, 40th; Diaz, Columbus, 56th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 61st; Kitchen, Columbus, 64th; Santos, Philadelphia, 75th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 89th.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Eric Boria, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Anthony Fontana (Sergio Santos, 62nd), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 65th), Perry Kitchen, Pedro Santos (Alexandru Matan, 88th), Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 84th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens