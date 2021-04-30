Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joyce rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
E_Alonso (2). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Stroman (1), Davis (3), Nimmo (5). SB_Hoskins (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman L,3-2
|5
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,1-3
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Romero H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coonrod S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Alvarado (McNeil). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:20. A_10,914 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments