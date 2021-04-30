Trending:
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:48 pm
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 3 0
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 0 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 Joyce rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0
Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 Miller 2b 4 1 1 0
Smith lf 4 0 1 1 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
McCann c 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 1 0 Maton ss 3 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Knapp c 2 1 1 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 1 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Romero p 0 0 0 0
Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
Quinn ph-rf 0 0 0 0
New York 000 001 000 1
Philadelphia 020 000 00x 2

E_Alonso (2). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Stroman (1), Davis (3), Nimmo (5). SB_Hoskins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman L,3-2 5 3 2 0 1 8
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 0 0 0 2 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Anderson W,1-3 5 5 1 1 2 6
Romero H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kintzler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Coonrod S,1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Alvarado (McNeil). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:20. A_10,914 (42,792).

