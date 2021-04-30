Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 3 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 0 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 Joyce rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 Miller 2b 4 1 1 0 Smith lf 4 0 1 1 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Stroman p 2 0 1 0 Maton ss 3 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Knapp c 2 1 1 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 1 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Romero p 0 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 Quinn ph-rf 0 0 0 0

New York 000 001 000 — 1 Philadelphia 020 000 00x — 2

E_Alonso (2). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Stroman (1), Davis (3), Nimmo (5). SB_Hoskins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Stroman L,3-2 5 3 2 0 1 8 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 0 0 0 2 1 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1

Philadelphia Anderson W,1-3 5 5 1 1 2 6 Romero H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Kintzler H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Coonrod S,1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Alvarado (McNeil). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:20. A_10,914 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.