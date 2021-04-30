Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|5
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.339
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.395
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.169
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kingery 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Joyce rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.324
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.071
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Romero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Quinn ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|New York
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|00x_2
|3
|0
a-struck out for Loup in the 7th. b-walked for Kintzler in the 7th. c-struck out for Castro in the 9th.
E_Alonso (2). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Stroman (1), Davis (3), Nimmo (5). RBIs_Smith (8). SB_Hoskins (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (McCann 2, Alonso, McNeil, Smith); Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen 2, Bohm). RISP_New York 1 for 14; Philadelphia 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Smith, Davis, Alonso. GIDP_McCann, McCutchen.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Miller, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 3-2
|5
|
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|64
|1.84
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|1.35
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-3
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|91
|5.40
|Romero, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7.11
|Kintzler, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.19
|Alvarado, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.12
|Coonrod, S, 1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-1. IBB_off Alvarado (Davis). HBP_Alvarado (McNeil). WP_Alvarado. PB_McCann (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:20. A_10,914 (42,792).
