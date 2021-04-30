Trending:
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:46 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 5 10
Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .339
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .189
McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .196
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .212
Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .395
Smith lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .206
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Stroman p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 3 0 4 12
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kingery 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Joyce rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Miller 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .324
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Maton ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Knapp c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .200
Herrera cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .071
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Quinn ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083
New York 000 001 000_1 6 1
Philadelphia 020 000 00x_2 3 0

a-struck out for Loup in the 7th. b-walked for Kintzler in the 7th. c-struck out for Castro in the 9th.

E_Alonso (2). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Stroman (1), Davis (3), Nimmo (5). RBIs_Smith (8). SB_Hoskins (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (McCann 2, Alonso, McNeil, Smith); Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen 2, Bohm). RISP_New York 1 for 14; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Smith, Davis, Alonso. GIDP_McCann, McCutchen.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Miller, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 3-2 5 3 2 0 1 8 64 1.84
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Familia 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 1.35
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 1-3 5 5 1 1 2 6 91 5.40
Romero, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 7.11
Kintzler, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.19
Alvarado, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.12
Coonrod, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-1. IBB_off Alvarado (Davis). HBP_Alvarado (McNeil). WP_Alvarado. PB_McCann (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:20. A_10,914 (42,792).

