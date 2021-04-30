Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 5 10 Nimmo cf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .339 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .189 McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .196 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .212 Davis 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .395 Smith lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .206 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Stroman p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 3 0 4 12 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .169 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kingery 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Joyce rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Miller 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .324 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Maton ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Knapp c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .200 Herrera cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .071 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Quinn ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083

New York 000 001 000_1 6 1 Philadelphia 020 000 00x_2 3 0

a-struck out for Loup in the 7th. b-walked for Kintzler in the 7th. c-struck out for Castro in the 9th.

E_Alonso (2). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Stroman (1), Davis (3), Nimmo (5). RBIs_Smith (8). SB_Hoskins (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (McCann 2, Alonso, McNeil, Smith); Philadelphia 4 (McCutchen 2, Bohm). RISP_New York 1 for 14; Philadelphia 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Smith, Davis, Alonso. GIDP_McCann, McCutchen.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Miller, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 3-2 5 3 2 0 1 8 64 1.84 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Familia 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 1.35 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 1-3 5 5 1 1 2 6 91 5.40 Romero, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 7.11 Kintzler, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.19 Alvarado, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.12 Coonrod, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 1-1. IBB_off Alvarado (Davis). HBP_Alvarado (McNeil). WP_Alvarado. PB_McCann (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:20. A_10,914 (42,792).

