Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 2 0 0 10 Edman rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .340 Carpenter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .069 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .163 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Williams lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Gant p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dean lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 6 2 6 9 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .170 Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .043 Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Harper rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .289 Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .304 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .222 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Segura 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .352 Moniak cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Nola p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000

St. Louis 000 000 000_0 2 1 Philadelphia 100 010 00x_2 6 1

a-flied out for Gant in the 6th.

E_Carpenter (1), Nola (1). LOB_St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Segura (3), Harper (3). HR_Harper (3), off Gant. RBIs_Harper (7), Bohm (8). SF_Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 0; Philadelphia 5 (Moniak, Nola, Gregorius, Realmuto). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 0; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Carpenter, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant, L, 0-2 5 5 2 2 5 5 88 3.21 A.Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.50 Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.00 Webb 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 8.53

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 1-1 9 2 0 0 0 10 109 2.19

IBB_off Gant (Realmuto). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:34. A_10,876 (42,792).

