Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|
|Edman rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Carpenter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.069
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Williams lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Gant p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Nogowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|A.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dean lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|6
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.170
|Quinn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.043
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.352
|Moniak cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Nola p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|010
|00x_2
|6
|1
a-flied out for Gant in the 6th.
E_Carpenter (1), Nola (1). LOB_St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Segura (3), Harper (3). HR_Harper (3), off Gant. RBIs_Harper (7), Bohm (8). SF_Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 0; Philadelphia 5 (Moniak, Nola, Gregorius, Realmuto). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 0; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
GIDP_Hoskins.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Carpenter, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant, L, 0-2
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|5
|5
|88
|3.21
|A.Miller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7.50
|Gallegos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.00
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|8.53
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 1-1
|9
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|109
|2.19
IBB_off Gant (Realmuto). WP_Gallegos.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:34. A_10,876 (42,792).
