Sports News

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 4:01 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 2 0 0 10
Edman rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Molina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .340
Carpenter 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .069
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .163
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Williams lf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Gant p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Nogowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
A.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dean lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 6 2 6 9
McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .170
Quinn cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .043
Hoskins 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259
Harper rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .289
Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .304
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .222
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Segura 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .352
Moniak cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Nola p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
St. Louis 000 000 000_0 2 1
Philadelphia 100 010 00x_2 6 1

a-flied out for Gant in the 6th.

E_Carpenter (1), Nola (1). LOB_St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Segura (3), Harper (3). HR_Harper (3), off Gant. RBIs_Harper (7), Bohm (8). SF_Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 0; Philadelphia 5 (Moniak, Nola, Gregorius, Realmuto). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 0; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Carpenter, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gant, L, 0-2 5 5 2 2 5 5 88 3.21
A.Miller 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.50
Gallegos 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.00
Webb 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 8.53
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 1-1 9 2 0 0 0 10 109 2.19

IBB_off Gant (Realmuto). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sean Barber; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:34. A_10,876 (42,792).

