Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|0
|8
|
|B.Miller lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.360
|Kingery lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.440
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|3
|9
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Williams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Carpenter ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.075
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101_2
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|001_1
|2
|0
a-walked for Wainwright in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 3. HR_Hoskins 2 (8), off Wainwright. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (14), Carlson (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Herrera); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; St. Louis 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Bohm, Carlson. LIDP_Hoskins. GIDP_Gregorius, Wainwright.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler, Gregorius, Maton); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt, Arenado).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 2-2
|8
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|114
|3.13
|Neris, S, 4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.86
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 0-3
|9
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|107
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-1.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:22. A_12,866 (45,494).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments