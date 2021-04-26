Trending:
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:25 pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 0 8
B.Miller lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .360
Kingery lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .261
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Realmuto c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .333
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Maton 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .440
Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 2 1 3 9
Edman 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Carlson cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .292
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .244
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .323
DeJong ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .189
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Williams rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Carpenter ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .075
Philadelphia 000 000 101_2 6 0
St. Louis 000 000 001_1 2 0

a-walked for Wainwright in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 3. HR_Hoskins 2 (8), off Wainwright. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (14), Carlson (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Herrera); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Bohm, Carlson. LIDP_Hoskins. GIDP_Gregorius, Wainwright.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Wheeler, Gregorius, Maton); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Goldschmidt, Arenado).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 2-2 8 1 1 1 3 9 114 3.13
Neris, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.86
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, L, 0-3 9 6 2 2 0 8 107 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Neris 1-1.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:22. A_12,866 (45,494).

