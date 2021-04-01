Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 7 2 2 10 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .500 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Ozuna lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Pache cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 4 13 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .200 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Realmuto c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 1 3 .250 Segura 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .400 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 000 000 200 0_2 7 1 Philadelphia 101 000 000 1_3 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Matzek in the 7th. b-lined out for Alvarado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Freeman (1), Hoskins (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Pache (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1). HR_Sandoval (1), off Nola. RBIs_Sandoval 2 (2), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1), Segura (1). SB_Segura (1). SF_Bohm. S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies, d’Arnaud, Pache); Philadelphia 7 (Gregorius 3, Hoskins 2, Miller). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Realmuto.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Realmuto, Quinn).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 5 6 2 2 2 8 94 3.60 Matzek 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.00 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00 Jones, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 6 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 6 84 2.70 Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 0.00 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Brogdon, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

IBB_off Jones (Gregorius). HBP_Fried (Realmuto), Alvarado (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:33. A_8,529 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.