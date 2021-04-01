Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Ozuna lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|4
|13
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|200
|0_2
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|101
|000
|000
|1_3
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Matzek in the 7th. b-lined out for Alvarado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 9th.
E_Freeman (1), Hoskins (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Pache (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1). HR_Sandoval (1), off Nola. RBIs_Sandoval 2 (2), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1), Segura (1). SB_Segura (1). SF_Bohm. S_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies, d’Arnaud, Pache); Philadelphia 7 (Gregorius 3, Hoskins 2, Miller). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Realmuto.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Realmuto, Quinn).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|94
|3.60
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
|Jones, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|84
|2.70
|Bradley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Brogdon, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
IBB_off Jones (Gregorius). HBP_Fried (Realmuto), Alvarado (Riley).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:33. A_8,529 (42,792).
Comments