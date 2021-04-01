Trending:
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 7:08 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 7 2 2 10
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .500
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Ozuna lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Riley 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Pache cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Sandoval ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 4 13
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Hoskins 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .200
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Realmuto c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 1 3 .250
Segura 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .400
Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 200 0_2 7 1
Philadelphia 101 000 000 1_3 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Matzek in the 7th. b-lined out for Alvarado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Freeman (1), Hoskins (1). LOB_Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Acuña Jr. (1), Pache (1), Hoskins (1), Realmuto (1). HR_Sandoval (1), off Nola. RBIs_Sandoval 2 (2), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1), Segura (1). SB_Segura (1). SF_Bohm. S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Albies, d’Arnaud, Pache); Philadelphia 7 (Gregorius 3, Hoskins 2, Miller). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Realmuto.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Realmuto, Quinn).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 5 6 2 2 2 8 94 3.60
Matzek 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 0.00
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00
Jones, L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 6 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 6 2-3 6 2 2 0 6 84 2.70
Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 3 21 0.00
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Brogdon, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

IBB_off Jones (Gregorius). HBP_Fried (Realmuto), Alvarado (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:33. A_8,529 (42,792).

Sports News

