Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Morton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wheeler p
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.667
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|031
|00x_4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Morton in the 6th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (2), Wheeler (1), Realmuto (2). RBIs_Wheeler 2 (2), Hoskins 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto, Hoskins, Gregorius). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 0; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 0-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|76
|5.40
|Newcomb
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|13.50
|L.Jackson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Ynoa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Tomlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 1-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|90
|0.00
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_L.Jackson 2-0. IBB_off Morton (Harper). HBP_Morton (Quinn), Newcomb (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:30. A_8,582 (42,792).
