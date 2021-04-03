On Air: This Just In
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 6:57 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 1 0 0 14
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 8 4 4 10
McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .167
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .222
Harper rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500
Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .333
Quinn cf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Wheeler p 3 1 2 2 0 1 .667
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 000_0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 031 00x_4 8 0

a-struck out for Morton in the 6th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (2), Wheeler (1), Realmuto (2). RBIs_Wheeler 2 (2), Hoskins 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto, Hoskins, Gregorius). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 0; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 0-1 5 6 3 3 2 5 76 5.40
Newcomb 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 27 13.50
L.Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 0 10 90 0.00
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_L.Jackson 2-0. IBB_off Morton (Harper). HBP_Morton (Quinn), Newcomb (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:30. A_8,582 (42,792).

Sports News

