Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 1 0 0 14 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Pache cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Morton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 8 4 4 10 McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .167 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .222 Harper rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .500 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .333 Quinn cf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Wheeler p 3 1 2 2 0 1 .667 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 000 000 000_0 1 0 Philadelphia 000 031 00x_4 8 0

a-struck out for Morton in the 6th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Tomlin in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Hoskins (2), Wheeler (1), Realmuto (2). RBIs_Wheeler 2 (2), Hoskins 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto, Hoskins, Gregorius). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 0; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 0-1 5 6 3 3 2 5 76 5.40 Newcomb 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 27 13.50 L.Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 0 10 90 0.00 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_L.Jackson 2-0. IBB_off Morton (Harper). HBP_Morton (Quinn), Newcomb (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:30. A_8,582 (42,792).

