Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:54 pm
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 29 5 7 3
Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Conforto rf 5 0 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 0
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 Harper rf 1 1 0 1
Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1
Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1
McCann c 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0
Nimmo lf 3 0 1 0 Haseley cf-lf 3 0 0 0
deGrom p 3 0 2 1 Moore p 1 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph 1 1 1 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 200 001 3
Philadelphia 000 000 05x 5

E_Guillorme (1), Gregorius (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (3). SF_Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
deGrom 6 3 0 0 2 7
Castro H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
May L,0-1 H,1 1-3 2 3 2 1 1
Loup BS,0-1 2-3 1 2 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Moore 3 1-3 4 2 2 4 4
Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 2 1 0 0 0 3
Brogdon W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarado S,1-1 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_Loup (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:15. A_10,782 (42,792).

