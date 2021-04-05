Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

New York Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 29 5 7 3 Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Conforto rf 5 0 2 1 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 Harper rf 1 1 0 1 Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 McCann c 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Nimmo lf 3 0 1 0 Haseley cf-lf 3 0 0 0 deGrom p 3 0 2 1 Moore p 1 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 1 1 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0

New York 000 200 001 — 3 Philadelphia 000 000 05x — 5

E_Guillorme (1), Gregorius (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (3). SF_Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York deGrom 6 3 0 0 2 7 Castro H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 May L,0-1 H,1 1-3 2 3 2 1 1 Loup BS,0-1 2-3 1 2 0 0 0

Philadelphia Moore 3 1-3 4 2 2 4 4 Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Coonrod 2 1 0 0 0 3 Brogdon W,2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Alvarado S,1-1 1 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_Loup (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:15. A_10,782 (42,792).

