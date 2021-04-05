Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|3
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Quinn pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harper rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|001
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|05x
|—
|5
E_Guillorme (1), Gregorius (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (3). SF_Gregorius (1).
|New York
|deGrom
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Castro H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May L,0-1 H,1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Loup BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Moore
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Kintzler
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brogdon W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado S,1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Loup (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:15. A_10,782 (42,792).
