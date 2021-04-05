Trending:
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:52 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 4 11
Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
Conforto rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .400
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250
Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .333
Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Nimmo lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333
deGrom p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .667
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 7 3 3 8
McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .167
1-Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .294
Harper rf 1 1 0 1 2 1 .273
Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .385
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Haseley cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Moore p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Miller ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 200 001_3 10 1
Philadelphia 000 000 05x_5 7 1

a-popped out for Kintzler in the 5th. b-singled for Brogdon in the 8th. c-struck out for Loup in the 9th.

1-ran for McCutchen in the 8th.

E_Guillorme (1), Gregorius (1). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (3). RBIs_McCann (1), deGrom (1), Conforto (1), Harper (1), Realmuto (2), Gregorius (1). SF_Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Conforto, McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Segura). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Pillar, McNeil, Segura.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 6 3 0 0 2 7 77 0.00
Castro, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
May, L, 0-1, H, 1 1-3 2 3 2 1 1 22 54.00
Loup, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 0 0 0 12 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Moore 3 1-3 4 2 2 4 4 74 5.40
Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Coonrod 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 0.00
Brogdon, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Alvarado, S, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 2 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 3-3, Kintzler 3-0. HBP_Loup (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:15. A_10,782 (42,792).

Related Topics
Sports News

