Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|4
|11
|
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|deGrom p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|3
|3
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|1-Quinn pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Harper rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.273
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Haseley cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|200
|001_3
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|05x_5
|7
|1
a-popped out for Kintzler in the 5th. b-singled for Brogdon in the 8th. c-struck out for Loup in the 9th.
1-ran for McCutchen in the 8th.
E_Guillorme (1), Gregorius (1). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (3). RBIs_McCann (1), deGrom (1), Conforto (1), Harper (1), Realmuto (2), Gregorius (1). SF_Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Conforto, McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Segura). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Pillar, McNeil, Segura.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|77
|0.00
|Castro, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|May, L, 0-1, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|22
|54.00
|Loup, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|74
|5.40
|Kintzler
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Coonrod
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|0.00
|Brogdon, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Alvarado, S, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 3-3, Kintzler 3-0. HBP_Loup (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:15. A_10,782 (42,792).
