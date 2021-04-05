Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 4 11 Pillar cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Conforto rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .400 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Davis 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .333 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Nimmo lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .333 deGrom p 3 0 2 1 0 1 .667 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 7 3 3 8 McCutchen lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .167 1-Quinn pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .294 Harper rf 1 1 0 1 2 1 .273 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .385 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Haseley cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Moore p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Miller ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York 000 200 001_3 10 1 Philadelphia 000 000 05x_5 7 1

a-popped out for Kintzler in the 5th. b-singled for Brogdon in the 8th. c-struck out for Loup in the 9th.

1-ran for McCutchen in the 8th.

E_Guillorme (1), Gregorius (1). LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Hoskins (3). RBIs_McCann (1), deGrom (1), Conforto (1), Harper (1), Realmuto (2), Gregorius (1). SF_Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Conforto, McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 1 (Segura). RISP_New York 4 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Pillar, McNeil, Segura.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, McNeil, Alonso); Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Gregorius, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom 6 3 0 0 2 7 77 0.00 Castro, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 May, L, 0-1, H, 1 1-3 2 3 2 1 1 22 54.00 Loup, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 2 0 0 0 12 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore 3 1-3 4 2 2 4 4 74 5.40 Kintzler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 23 0.00 Coonrod 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 0.00 Brogdon, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Alvarado, S, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 2 24 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 3-3, Kintzler 3-0. HBP_Loup (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:15. A_10,782 (42,792).

