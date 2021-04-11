Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|0
|6
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.294
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Moore p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|1
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.444
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.139
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Philadelphia
|010
|401
|001_7
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|300
|110
|100_6
|10
|0
a-lined out for Jones in the 6th. b-doubled for Brogdon in the 7th. c-flied out for Smith in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 5. 2B_Realmuto (3), Joyce (1), Bohm (1), d’Arnaud (2), Swanson (2), Pache (2). HR_Hoskins (2), off Smyly; Gregorius (2), off Smyly; Harper (2), off Jones; Albies (1), off Moore; Freeman (4), off Moore; Acuña Jr. (4), off Coonrod. RBIs_Segura (2), Hoskins (5), Gregorius 4 (8), Harper (4), Albies 2 (4), Swanson (3), Acuña Jr. 2 (8), Freeman (7). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Segura, Gregorius, Acuña Jr.. S_Smyly.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (McCutchen); Atlanta 2 (Pache, Riley). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Segura.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moore
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|5
|80
|7.56
|Brogdon, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Coonrod, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.80
|Alvarado, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.93
|Neris, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|3
|91
|5.73
|Jones
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|2.45
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.80
|Smith, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6.75
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:03. A_14,221 (41,084).
