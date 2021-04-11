Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 8 7 0 6 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .306 Harper rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .235 Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .235 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 4 0 0 .294 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Moore p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 10 6 1 7 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .444 Albies 2b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .139 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .167 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .267 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .188 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Pache cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .107 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .400

Philadelphia 010 401 001_7 8 0 Atlanta 300 110 100_6 10 0

a-lined out for Jones in the 6th. b-doubled for Brogdon in the 7th. c-flied out for Smith in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 5. 2B_Realmuto (3), Joyce (1), Bohm (1), d’Arnaud (2), Swanson (2), Pache (2). HR_Hoskins (2), off Smyly; Gregorius (2), off Smyly; Harper (2), off Jones; Albies (1), off Moore; Freeman (4), off Moore; Acuña Jr. (4), off Coonrod. RBIs_Segura (2), Hoskins (5), Gregorius 4 (8), Harper (4), Albies 2 (4), Swanson (3), Acuña Jr. 2 (8), Freeman (7). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Segura, Gregorius, Acuña Jr.. S_Smyly.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (McCutchen); Atlanta 2 (Pache, Riley). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; Atlanta 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Segura.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Moore 5 9 5 5 0 5 80 7.56 Brogdon, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Coonrod, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 1.80 Alvarado, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.93 Neris, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 5 5 5 5 0 3 91 5.73 Jones 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 2.45 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 0.00 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.80 Smith, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 6.75

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_14,221 (41,084).

