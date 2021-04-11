Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moore p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|401
|001
|—
|7
|Atlanta
|300
|110
|100
|—
|6
LOB_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 5. 2B_Realmuto (3), Joyce (1), Bohm (1), d’Arnaud (2), Swanson (2), Pache (2). HR_Hoskins (2), Gregorius (2), Harper (2), Albies (1), Freeman (4), Acuña Jr. (4). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Segura (1), Gregorius (2), Acuña Jr. (1). S_Smyly (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Brogdon H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarado W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Neris S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Jones
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:03. A_14,221 (41,084).
