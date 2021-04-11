Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 10:32 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 35 6 10 6
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 3 2
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 5 1 1 2
Harper rf 4 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 2 2 0 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0
Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1
Gregorius ss 3 1 1 4 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 Pache cf 4 1 1 0
Moore p 2 0 0 0 Smyly p 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Jones p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0
Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 401 001 7
Atlanta 300 110 100 6

LOB_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 5. 2B_Realmuto (3), Joyce (1), Bohm (1), d’Arnaud (2), Swanson (2), Pache (2). HR_Hoskins (2), Gregorius (2), Harper (2), Albies (1), Freeman (4), Acuña Jr. (4). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Segura (1), Gregorius (2), Acuña Jr. (1). S_Smyly (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Moore 5 9 5 5 0 5
Brogdon H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Alvarado W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Neris S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Smyly 5 5 5 5 0 3
Jones 1 1 1 1 0 2
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith L,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_14,221 (41,084).

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh throws out first pitch before Red Sox-Orioles game