Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 35 6 10 6 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 3 2 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 5 1 1 2 Harper rf 4 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 0 d’Arnaud c 3 1 1 0 Segura 2b 3 1 1 1 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 4 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 Pache cf 4 1 1 0 Moore p 2 0 0 0 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Jones p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 010 401 001 — 7 Atlanta 300 110 100 — 6

LOB_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 5. 2B_Realmuto (3), Joyce (1), Bohm (1), d’Arnaud (2), Swanson (2), Pache (2). HR_Hoskins (2), Gregorius (2), Harper (2), Albies (1), Freeman (4), Acuña Jr. (4). SB_Realmuto (1). SF_Segura (1), Gregorius (2), Acuña Jr. (1). S_Smyly (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Moore 5 9 5 5 0 5 Brogdon H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Coonrod BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Alvarado W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Neris S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Atlanta Smyly 5 5 5 5 0 3 Jones 1 1 1 1 0 2 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 0 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Smith L,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:03. A_14,221 (41,084).

