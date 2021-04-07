Trending:
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 8:22 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 2 11 1 3 9
Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .182
Conforto rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .308
Smith lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Villar 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .429
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Lucchesi p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guillorme 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .400
Peterson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Betances p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nido c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 8 9 8 3 10
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .176
Hoskins 1b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .417
Harper rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .263
Realmuto c 3 2 1 3 1 0 .333
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .227
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .217
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Torreyes ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Nola p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quinn cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000
New York 001 000 100_2 11 1
Philadelphia 400 031 00x_8 9 1

a-hit by pitch for Nola in the 4th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 6th. c-struck out for Coonrod in the 8th. d-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 9th.

E_Guillorme (2), Gregorius (2). LOB_New York 14, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Smith (1), Villar (1), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (6). 3B_Villar (1), McCutchen (1). HR_Hoskins (1), off Peterson; Bohm (1), off Peterson; Realmuto (1), off Barnes. RBIs_Alonso (3), Hoskins (4), Bohm 3 (5), Realmuto 3 (6), Harper (2). SB_Bohm (2), Quinn 2 (2), McCutchen (1). S_Peterson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Alonso, Peterson, Villar, Conforto 2, McNeil); Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Haseley, Realmuto, Hoskins). RISP_New York 1 for 12; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Conforto, Nimmo, Segura, Harper. GIDP_McCutchen.

DP_New York 1 (Peterson, Villar, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peterson, L, 0-1 4 7 6 6 2 5 78 13.50
Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 9.00
Betances 1 0 1 1 1 1 21 9.00
Lucchesi 2 1 0 0 0 3 36 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 4 6 1 1 2 5 92 2.53
Brogdon, W, 3-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 34 0.00
Bradley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 24 3.38
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-2, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Nola (Lindor), Peterson (Joyce), Betances (Quinn). WP_Bradley.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:35. A_10,807 (42,792).

