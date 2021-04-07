Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|2
|11
|1
|3
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Smith lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Lucchesi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Peterson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Betances p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|3
|10
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.417
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.227
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Torreyes ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quinn cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|001
|000
|100_2
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|400
|031
|00x_8
|9
|1
a-hit by pitch for Nola in the 4th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 6th. c-struck out for Coonrod in the 8th. d-grounded out for Lucchesi in the 9th.
E_Guillorme (2), Gregorius (2). LOB_New York 14, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Smith (1), Villar (1), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (6). 3B_Villar (1), McCutchen (1). HR_Hoskins (1), off Peterson; Bohm (1), off Peterson; Realmuto (1), off Barnes. RBIs_Alonso (3), Hoskins (4), Bohm 3 (5), Realmuto 3 (6), Harper (2). SB_Bohm (2), Quinn 2 (2), McCutchen (1). S_Peterson.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Alonso, Peterson, Villar, Conforto 2, McNeil); Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Haseley, Realmuto, Hoskins). RISP_New York 1 for 12; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Conforto, Nimmo, Segura, Harper. GIDP_McCutchen.
DP_New York 1 (Peterson, Villar, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, L, 0-1
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|78
|13.50
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|9.00
|Betances
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|9.00
|Lucchesi
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|92
|2.53
|Brogdon, W, 3-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|0.00
|Bradley
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.38
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-2, Bradley 2-0. HBP_Nola (Lindor), Peterson (Joyce), Betances (Quinn). WP_Bradley.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:35. A_10,807 (42,792).
