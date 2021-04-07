Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|2
|11
|1
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Smith lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lucchesi p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torreyes ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Betances p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|400
|031
|00x
|—
|8
E_Guillorme (2), Gregorius (2). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 14, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Smith (1), Villar (1), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (6). 3B_Villar (1), McCutchen (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1). SB_Bohm (2), Quinn 2 (2), McCutchen (1). S_Peterson (1).
|New York
|Peterson L,0-1
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Betances
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lucchesi
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Philadelphia
|Nola
|4
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Brogdon W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bradley
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Peterson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Nola (Lindor), Peterson (Joyce), Betances (Quinn). WP_Bradley.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:35. A_10,807 (42,792).
