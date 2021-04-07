Trending:
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Mets 2

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 2 11 1 Totals 33 8 9 8
Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0
Lindor ss 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 5 2 3 1
Conforto rf 5 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 2 2 1
Alonso 1b 5 0 1 1 Realmuto c 3 2 1 3
Smith lf 5 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 3
Villar 2b 5 1 3 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
McCann c 4 0 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Lucchesi p 0 0 0 0 Segura 2b 3 0 0 0
McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0
Guillorme 3b 3 0 2 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Peterson p 1 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Nola p 1 0 0 0
Betances p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 0 0 0 0
Nido c 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Quinn cf 1 1 0 0
New York 001 000 100 2
Philadelphia 400 031 00x 8

E_Guillorme (2), Gregorius (2). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_New York 14, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Smith (1), Villar (1), Harper (1), Hoskins 2 (6). 3B_Villar (1), McCutchen (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1). SB_Bohm (2), Quinn 2 (2), McCutchen (1). S_Peterson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson L,0-1 4 7 6 6 2 5
Barnes 1 1 1 1 0 1
Betances 1 0 1 1 1 1
Lucchesi 2 1 0 0 0 3
Philadelphia
Nola 4 6 1 1 2 5
Brogdon W,3-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Bradley 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0

Peterson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Nola (Lindor), Peterson (Joyce), Betances (Quinn). WP_Bradley.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:35. A_10,807 (42,792).

