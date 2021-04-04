On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia’s Embiid out against the Grizzlies

By Associated Press
April 4, 2021 6:00 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won’t play in Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies in order to recover one night after returning to the lineup following a 10-game absence because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate was admittedly rusty and finished 6 of 14 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, and 12 of 17 from the free-throw line. He blamed a bulky brace on his left knee for causing him to feel out of rhythm.

He is averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said the decision to sit Embiid against Memphis was an easy one.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Any player who has been out three weeks and then plays in a game, you probably don’t play him in a (back-to-back); it’s just smart,” Rivers said. “This one was pretty simple. This wasn’t a hard decision for any of us.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Glenn Jeffries, Army Corps of Engineers-Charleston District, awarded a Bronze de Fleury