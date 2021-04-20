Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia’s Segura puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Giants

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (10-6, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -160, Giants +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Segura is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play San Francisco.

The Phillies are 7-3 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .359 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .571 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Giants are 5-5 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 2.71, Kevin Gausman leads the staff with a mark of 2.46.

The Giants won the last meeting 2-0. Gausman earned his first victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Chase Anderson took his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with nine extra base hits and is batting .254.

Evan Longoria leads the Giants with nine RBIs and is batting .300.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.31 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Phillies: Matt Moore: (undisclosed), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Jose Alvarado: (undisclosed), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (covid vaccine), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jake McGee: (covid vaccine), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 Looking to the Future of Cybersecurity,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter succeeds in historic first flight