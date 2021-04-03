On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Pirates’ Hayes leaves game against Cubs with wrist pain

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 3:50 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort in his left wrist.

Hayes walked and scored on Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the first inning, but he jammed his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Erik González batted for Hayes in the third and remained at third base.

The 24-year-old Hayes is an NL Rookie of the Year favorite after a brief, stellar debut in 2020. He batted .376 in 24 games, hitting five homers with 11 RBIs. He hit a two-run homer off Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks in Thursday’s opener.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

